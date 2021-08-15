Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Thornton, NH

Job alert: These Thornton jobs are accepting applications

Posted by 
Thornton Times
Thornton Times
 7 days ago

(THORNTON, NH) Companies in Thornton are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Thornton:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49acH3_0bSOEUXw00

1. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/15/2021, Top Pay, Great Benefits

🏛️ U.S. Xpress (Combo)

📍 Thornton, NH

💰 $165,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

U.S. XPRESS IS HIRING SOLO & TEAM DRIVERS Home Weekly or Daily Dedicated Routes Available Up to $12,000 in First Year Bonuses Apply Now! DEDICATED DRIVERS Opportunities may be available with SIGN-ON ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Experienced Automotive Finance Manager

🏛️ Planet Honda

📍 Laconia, NH

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Experienced Automotive Finance Manager Planet Honda is one of the largest and most successful dealerships in the country, and we're expanding into New Hampshire! Our brand new, state-of-the-art ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Travel Nurse RN - CCU - Coronary Care - $2,430 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Plymouth, NH

💰 $2,430 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Catapult Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN CCU - Coronary Care for a travel nursing job in Plymouth, New Hampshire. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: CCU - Coronary Care * Discipline ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. RESPIRATORY THERAPIST - RT - SKILLED NURSING FACILITY - Night Shift!

🏛️ CareerStaff Unlimited

📍 Laconia, NH

💰 $50 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

RESPIRATORY THERAPIST - RT - SKILLED NURSING FACILITY - Night Shift! A Respiratory Therapist is needed for afull-time, 13-weekLTAC position inLaconia, NH,7pm-7am, 36 hour guarentee!Enjoy your next ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Welder/fabricators wanted

🏛️ Broadway Steel LLC

📍 Tamworth, NH

💰 $28 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Broadway Steel LLC is seeking two welder/fabricators to join our workforce. Must have experience. We are located on route 25 in Tamworth NH. Starts at $25-$28.00/hr (depending on experience ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Account Executives - Bank Relationships - Merchant Services

🏛️ Direct Sales Recruiting, LLC

📍 Conway, NH

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Account Executives - Bank Relationships - Merchant Services Bank Relationships - Merchant Services - Account Managers Our client is among the nation's premier providers of transaction processing ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Caregiver | PCA | LNA | CNA - Full-Time Guaranteed

🏛️ TLC HomeCare

📍 Enfield, NH

💰 $21 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Summary: TLC HomeCare is looking for an accomplished Caregiver and or Licensed Nurse Aide (LNA) to work in our clients' homes in Upper Valley. TLC HomeCare has been helping care for adults with ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Maintenance Technician

🏛️ Vacasa, LLC

📍 Conway, NH

💰 $21 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Why Vacasa We started with just one home and an idea: to bring homeowners and renters together with smart technology and caring local teams. Today, we're the largest full-service vacation rental ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Thornton, NH

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $1,988 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Plymouth, NH

💰 $1,988 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Catapult Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Plymouth, New Hampshire. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start Date: 08 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Thornton Times

Thornton Times

Thornton, NH
2
Followers
197
Post
651
Views
ABOUT

With Thornton Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
City
Thornton, NH
City
Plymouth, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Nursing#Nh#Great Benefits#Solo Team#Home Weekly#Daily Dedicated Routes#Automotive Finance#Honda#Vivian Health#Rn Ccu Coronary Care#Llc Conway#Tlc Homecare#Cdl#Drivers Earn#Rn Med Surg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Hill

Pentagon orders civilian airlines to assist in Afghanistan evacuation

The Pentagon announced early Sunday that it has activated the Civil Reserve Air Fleet and is requesting assistance from commercial airlines with the evacuation of Afghanistan. American Airlines, Atlas Air, Delta Air Lines, Omni Air, Hawaiian Airlines and United Airlines will provide a total of 18 aircraft to support the evacuation of U.S. citizens and personnel, special immigrant visa applicants and other at-risk individuals from Afghanistan, the Department of Defense said in a statement. It added that it does not anticipate a "major impact" to commercial flights from the activation.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy