Job alert: These Thornton jobs are accepting applications

(THORNTON, NH) Companies in Thornton are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Thornton:

1. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/15/2021, Top Pay, Great Benefits

🏛️ U.S. Xpress (Combo)

📍 Thornton, NH

💰 $165,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

U.S. XPRESS IS HIRING SOLO & TEAM DRIVERS Home Weekly or Daily Dedicated Routes Available Up to $12,000 in First Year Bonuses Apply Now! DEDICATED DRIVERS Opportunities may be available with SIGN-ON ...

2. Experienced Automotive Finance Manager

🏛️ Planet Honda

📍 Laconia, NH

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Experienced Automotive Finance Manager Planet Honda is one of the largest and most successful dealerships in the country, and we're expanding into New Hampshire! Our brand new, state-of-the-art ...

3. Travel Nurse RN - CCU - Coronary Care - $2,430 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Plymouth, NH

💰 $2,430 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Catapult Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN CCU - Coronary Care for a travel nursing job in Plymouth, New Hampshire. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: CCU - Coronary Care * Discipline ...

4. RESPIRATORY THERAPIST - RT - SKILLED NURSING FACILITY - Night Shift!

🏛️ CareerStaff Unlimited

📍 Laconia, NH

💰 $50 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

RESPIRATORY THERAPIST - RT - SKILLED NURSING FACILITY - Night Shift! A Respiratory Therapist is needed for afull-time, 13-weekLTAC position inLaconia, NH,7pm-7am, 36 hour guarentee!Enjoy your next ...

5. Welder/fabricators wanted

🏛️ Broadway Steel LLC

📍 Tamworth, NH

💰 $28 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Broadway Steel LLC is seeking two welder/fabricators to join our workforce. Must have experience. We are located on route 25 in Tamworth NH. Starts at $25-$28.00/hr (depending on experience ...

6. Account Executives - Bank Relationships - Merchant Services

🏛️ Direct Sales Recruiting, LLC

📍 Conway, NH

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Account Executives - Bank Relationships - Merchant Services Bank Relationships - Merchant Services - Account Managers Our client is among the nation's premier providers of transaction processing ...

7. Caregiver | PCA | LNA | CNA - Full-Time Guaranteed

🏛️ TLC HomeCare

📍 Enfield, NH

💰 $21 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Summary: TLC HomeCare is looking for an accomplished Caregiver and or Licensed Nurse Aide (LNA) to work in our clients' homes in Upper Valley. TLC HomeCare has been helping care for adults with ...

8. Maintenance Technician

🏛️ Vacasa, LLC

📍 Conway, NH

💰 $21 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Why Vacasa We started with just one home and an idea: to bring homeowners and renters together with smart technology and caring local teams. Today, we're the largest full-service vacation rental ...

9. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Thornton, NH

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

10. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $1,988 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Plymouth, NH

💰 $1,988 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Catapult Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Plymouth, New Hampshire. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start Date: 08 ...