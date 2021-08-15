Cancel
Baileyville, KS

Job alert: These jobs are open in Baileyville

(BAILEYVILLE, KS) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Baileyville.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Baileyville:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IkKHv_0bSOETfD00

1. WELDER

🏛️ Shaker Recruitment Marketing for Caterpllar, Inc.

📍 Havensville, KS

💰 $32 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

JOB DESCRIPTION: NOW OFFERING NEW HIRE WELDING BONUS OF $1000* ***For candidates outside of 100+ miles, ask us about our $2000 relocation assistance!*** Your Work Shapes the World Whether it be ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Warehouse Technician

🏛️ Focus Workforce Management

📍 Bern, KS

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Focus Workforce Management is looking for manufacturing associates in Bern, KS No experience needed! Full training on site! ***WEEKLY PAY*** Friendly work environment! Room for growth! Requirements

Click Here to Apply Now

3. LOCAL ROUTE -CDL A Truck Driver

🏛️ Bulk Transport

📍 Marysville, KS

💰 $1,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

BTC wants you to Drive Local With Us! We know, as we're sure you do too, that people get what they pay for. We want excellent, motivated drivers and our pay package reflects that desire. Job ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Traveling Registered Nurse - 13 Week Contracts ($1610/wk)

🏛️ Jackson Nurse Professionals

📍 Sabetha, KS

💰 $1,610 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Exciting travel positions are open for Registered Nurses with experience caring for patients for a 13 week contract assignment at a state-of-the-art area hospital. Enjoy a supportive, ambitious ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Life Insurance Sales Representative - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Sabetha, KS

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Travel Physical Therapist - $1,729 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Onaga, KS

💰 $1,729 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Marvel Medical Staffing Therapy is seeking a travel Physical Therapist for a travel job in Onaga, Kansas. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Physical Therapist * Discipline: Therapy * Start ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. General Ledger Accountant

🏛️ Robert Half

📍 Seneca, KS

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

If you want to work for an innovative company, Robert Half Finance has an opportunity for you as a full-time Staff Accountant. You might thrive in this role if you are driven by a challenging work ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. CDL A Truck Driver

🏛️ Decker Truck Line, Inc.

📍 Baileyville, KS

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Reefer Drivers We have been hitting the road for 90 years and we aren't stopping any time soon. Our drive is what keeps us going and our dedicated team is what keeps us strong. Here's to 90 more ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. CDL Truck Driver - Average $75,000/Year - Sign-On Bonuses

🏛️ SYGMA - Kansas City Relocation

📍 Seneca, KS

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL Class A Drivers For Dedicated Delivery Routes in Kansas City Recent Graduates Welcome - Great Home Time - Under 36 Hours Out - Average $75k+/year! This Position Requires Relocation to ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. CDL Dedicated Truck Driver - Earn Up to 50 CPM + 99% No-Touch Freight

🏛️ Transport America - Dedicated

📍 Corning, KS

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Dedicated Drivers Top Pay as High as 50 CPM! New Hire Transition Bonus - $3,000 Referral bonus Pay & Benefits * New hire transition bonus for solo drivers paid after first dispatch ...

Click Here to Apply Now

ABOUT

With Baileyville Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

