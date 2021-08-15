Cancel
Geneva, NY

Start immediately with these jobs in Geneva

Geneva News Alert
 7 days ago

(Geneva, NY) Whether it's paying a bill or meeting an upcoming financial goal, sometimes you just need to get a job! These Geneva companies are hiring now, looking for workers to start immediately.

1. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ Club Demonstration Services

📍 Victor, NY

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

2. Food Site Aide, Part-Time

🏛️ Ontario County (Department of Human Resources)

📍 Canandaigua, NY

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The Ontario County Office for the Aging is seeking to fill an immediate vacancy of for Food Site Aide, Part-Time. TYPICAL WORK ACTIVITIES: (Illustrative only) Accepts reservations for congregate ...

3. Operator Associate

🏛️ Pactiv Evergreen

📍 Canandaigua, NY

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Overview: Hiring Immediately! TEXT TO APPLY PTVE @ 97211 Up to $5,000 Sign On Bonus Referral Bonus- $2,500 upon direct hire DIRECT HIRE Pays Up To $18 / HOUR Based on experience Responsibilities: Job ...

4. Custodial Specialist Weedsport

🏛️ Cleantec

📍 Weedsport, NY

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Janitorial Workers/Commercial Cleaner Immediate openings!!!!! Starting BONUS!!!! Cleantec is considered one of CNY's top-rated full-service Janitorial, Facility Maintenance, and Emergency Fire ...

5. Registered Nurse - ICU - 13 Week Contract ($2200/wk)

🏛️ Jackson Nurse Professionals

📍 Auburn, NY

💰 $2,200 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We're hiring a highly skilled Registered Nurse experienced in responding to life-saving situations of seriously ill patients that require immediate and continuous attention for a 13 week contract ...

6. Caregiver - Companion - HHA - PCA -- Auburn NY

🏛️ At Home Independent Living

📍 Auburn, NY

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At Home Independent Living is a private duty non-medical home care agency providing companion and homemaker services. We have an immediate need to staff a case in the Auburn, NY area assisting a ...

