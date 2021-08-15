Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Yankton, SD

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Yankton

Posted by 
Yankton Digest
Yankton Digest
 7 days ago

(YANKTON, SD) Companies in Yankton are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Yankton:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41hfzf_0bSOERtl00

1. Physical Therapist

🏛️ Supplemental Health Care

📍 Yankton, SD

💰 $1,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Description: Supplemental Health Care is a nationally recognized healthcare staffing company partnering with a Skilled Nursing Facility in Yankton, SD to provide them with a Physical Therapist ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Overnight Part-Time Security Guard

🏛️ 1st Class Security, Inc

📍 Vermillion, SD

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Security officer needed for Part-time position Friday and Saturday night. This is an overnight position 2100-0300 (6 hours). This position consists of the following but not limited to: security of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Owner

🏛️ United Lofts LLC

📍 Yankton, SD

💰 $30 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Historical building that is being restored

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Diesel Mechanic Technician - Start at $23.80/Hour + Excellent Benefits

🏛️ FedEx - Technician Sioux Falls, SD

📍 Volin, SD

💰 $23 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Technicians (Diesel Mechanic) Starting At $23.80 Per Hour - Excellent Benefits FedEx Freight is looking for people to fill Shop Technician positions. Position overview: To provide timely ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Manager - Yankton

🏛️ Arbys

📍 Yankton, SD

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Arby's believes in the importance of flexibility for employers and employees alike, and we believe that our employees are our greatest asset. We are committed to providing our employees with a stable ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Various Positions

🏛️ SD Human Services Center

📍 Yankton, SD

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

South Dakota Human Services Center Immediate Openings. Now offering an Additional $1.50/hour weekend pay for some positions. MENTAL HEALTH AIDE/CNA $1,000 Hiring Incentive $13.69-$14.38/hour DOQ +$1 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Direct Support Professional

🏛️ Ability Building Services, Inc.

📍 Yankton, SD

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking Direct Support Professionals to join our team! You will assist by providing services and supports to adults with Intellectual disabilities in a community based residential setting. FT ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. GENERAL MANAGER- Earn $55-$95k per year! (1821)

🏛️ Domino's

📍 Yankton, SD

💰 $95,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

"Are you ready to be part of the action and key person in a successful operation? We are looking for active, motivated people in the restaurant world with pizza or equivalent experience. If you are ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. CDL-A Dedicated Truck Driver: Home Weekly - Earn An Extra $12,000 Your 1st Year - $1000 Paid Every M

🏛️ US Xpress

📍 Yankton, SD

💰 $7,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Company DriversBenefits * Great Benefits - Medical, Dental, Vision & 401K Match * Paid Vacation * Average $70,000+/yr! * Home Weekly * U.S. Xpress Company Drivers and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Hiring Dry Van Class-A CDL Company Drivers - No Touch Freight - 151

🏛️ Blackhawk Transport

📍 Yankton, SD

💰 $82,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hiring Dry Van Company Drivers No Touch Freight Class-A CDL Required Benefits: * Average $75,000 - $82,000 Annually (Before Bonuses) * Guaranteed $1,250 Gross Per Week * $5,000 Sign-On Bonus * $1,000 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Yankton Digest

Yankton Digest

Yankton, SD
28
Followers
174
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Yankton Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Yankton, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Intellectual Disabilities#Lofts#Class Security#Inc Vermillion#United Lofts Llc Yankton#Shop#Arby#Mental Health Aide Cna#Domino#Cdl A Dedicated Truck#Dental#Vision#K Match#Home Weekly#Blackhawk Transport#Dry Van Company Drivers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Hill

Pentagon orders civilian airlines to assist in Afghanistan evacuation

The Pentagon announced early Sunday that it has activated the Civil Reserve Air Fleet and is requesting assistance from commercial airlines with the evacuation of Afghanistan. American Airlines, Atlas Air, Delta Air Lines, Omni Air, Hawaiian Airlines and United Airlines will provide a total of 18 aircraft to support the evacuation of U.S. citizens and personnel, special immigrant visa applicants and other at-risk individuals from Afghanistan, the Department of Defense said in a statement. It added that it does not anticipate a "major impact" to commercial flights from the activation.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy