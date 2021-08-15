Hiring Now: These roles are open in Yankton

(YANKTON, SD) Companies in Yankton are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Yankton:

1. Physical Therapist

🏛️ Supplemental Health Care

📍 Yankton, SD

💰 $1,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Description: Supplemental Health Care is a nationally recognized healthcare staffing company partnering with a Skilled Nursing Facility in Yankton, SD to provide them with a Physical Therapist ...

2. Overnight Part-Time Security Guard

🏛️ 1st Class Security, Inc

📍 Vermillion, SD

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Security officer needed for Part-time position Friday and Saturday night. This is an overnight position 2100-0300 (6 hours). This position consists of the following but not limited to: security of ...

3. Owner

🏛️ United Lofts LLC

📍 Yankton, SD

💰 $30 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Historical building that is being restored

4. Diesel Mechanic Technician - Start at $23.80/Hour + Excellent Benefits

🏛️ FedEx - Technician Sioux Falls, SD

📍 Volin, SD

💰 $23 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Technicians (Diesel Mechanic) Starting At $23.80 Per Hour - Excellent Benefits FedEx Freight is looking for people to fill Shop Technician positions. Position overview: To provide timely ...

5. Manager - Yankton

🏛️ Arbys

📍 Yankton, SD

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Arby's believes in the importance of flexibility for employers and employees alike, and we believe that our employees are our greatest asset. We are committed to providing our employees with a stable ...

6. Various Positions

🏛️ SD Human Services Center

📍 Yankton, SD

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

South Dakota Human Services Center Immediate Openings. Now offering an Additional $1.50/hour weekend pay for some positions. MENTAL HEALTH AIDE/CNA $1,000 Hiring Incentive $13.69-$14.38/hour DOQ +$1 ...

7. Direct Support Professional

🏛️ Ability Building Services, Inc.

📍 Yankton, SD

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking Direct Support Professionals to join our team! You will assist by providing services and supports to adults with Intellectual disabilities in a community based residential setting. FT ...

8. GENERAL MANAGER- Earn $55-$95k per year! (1821)

🏛️ Domino's

📍 Yankton, SD

💰 $95,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

"Are you ready to be part of the action and key person in a successful operation? We are looking for active, motivated people in the restaurant world with pizza or equivalent experience. If you are ...

9. CDL-A Dedicated Truck Driver: Home Weekly - Earn An Extra $12,000 Your 1st Year - $1000 Paid Every M

🏛️ US Xpress

📍 Yankton, SD

💰 $7,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Company DriversBenefits * Great Benefits - Medical, Dental, Vision & 401K Match * Paid Vacation * Average $70,000+/yr! * Home Weekly * U.S. Xpress Company Drivers and ...

10. Hiring Dry Van Class-A CDL Company Drivers - No Touch Freight - 151

🏛️ Blackhawk Transport

📍 Yankton, SD

💰 $82,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hiring Dry Van Company Drivers No Touch Freight Class-A CDL Required Benefits: * Average $75,000 - $82,000 Annually (Before Bonuses) * Guaranteed $1,250 Gross Per Week * $5,000 Sign-On Bonus * $1,000 ...