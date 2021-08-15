Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Alturas

(ALTURAS, CA) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Alturas.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Alturas:

1. Salesforce Solution Architect- REMOTE

🏛️ Jobot

📍 Lake City, CA

💰 $160,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

REMOTE Solution Architect with Salesforce experience needed for an established startup! This Jobot Job is hosted by: Naji Hendrix Are you a fit? Easy Apply now by clicking the "Apply Now" button and ...

2. Emergency Room Nurse DAYS/NIGHTS 13 Weeks 189775

🏛️ TLC Nursing

📍 Alturas, CA

💰 $70 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Registered Nurse (RN) Job Summary Company Overview No travel experience is necessary, though we do require that you have at least 1 year of working experience. Certifications/licenses are a plus! You ...

3. Travel Nurse RN - Long Term Care - $2,394 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Alturas, CA

💰 $2,394 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ascend National Healthcare Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN Long Term Care for a travel nursing job in Alturas, California. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Long Term Care

4. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $1254.67 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Alturas, CA

💰 $1,254 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

American Mobile Healthcare is seeking an experienced Emergency Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Alturas, CA. Shift: 3x12 hr flex Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay ...

5. Travel Nurse - RN - MS - Medical Surgical - $3250.8 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Alturas, CA

💰 $3,250 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TRS Healthcare is seeking an experienced Medical Surgical Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Alturas, CA. Shift: 3x12 hr flex Start Date: 08/16/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $3250 ...

6. CA - RN MED SURG/ER - $79.61 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Alturas, CA

💰 $79 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This position is flexible and would need to cover either Med/Surg or ER depending on the needs of the department. **POSITION QUALIFICATIONS:** 1. Graduate of an accredited school of nursing. 2. 2 ...