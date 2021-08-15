Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around Palmer

(PALMER, AK) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Palmer.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Palmer:

1. Cath Lab Travel Nurse RN - $2814 per week in AK

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Palmer, AK

💰 $2,814 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health seeks an experienced registered nurse for a travel nurse assignment. Nomad is the first free network for travel nurses to find great travel nursing opportunities, while providing full ...

2. Wastewater Training & Technical Assistance Specialist

🏛️ Alaska Rural Water Association

📍 Wasilla, AK

💰 $24 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Program Management · Submit travel plans in a timely manner to online travel calendar, and as needed when plans change. · Produce and follow a yearly Operational Plan as required by NRWA. · Visit ...

3. Sales Associate - Palmer, AK, United States

🏛️ Hudson Group

📍 Palmer, AK

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Located at Palmer, AK, United States WE OFFER A $300 HIRING BONUS FOR JOINING OUR TEAM! Grow With Us! Hudson is North America's leading travel retailer. For over 30 years, Hudson has met the needs ...

4. Travel Occupational Therapist - $1,787 per week

🏛️ Med Travelers

📍 Wasilla, AK

💰 $1,787 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking a travel Occupational Therapist for a travel job in Wasilla, Alaska. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Occupational Therapist * Discipline: Therapy * Start Date

5. Travel Nurse - RN - Cath Lab - $2652.54 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Palmer, AK

💰 $2,652 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TRS Healthcare is seeking an experienced Cath Lab Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Palmer, AK. Shift: 4x10 hr days Start Date: 08/30/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $2652.54 / Week ...

6. Travel Nurse RN - Cardiac Cath Lab - COVID19 - $2,597 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Palmer, AK

💰 $2,597 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN Cardiac Cath Lab for a travel nursing job in Palmer, Alaska. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Cardiac Cath Lab * Discipline: RN * Start Date

7. Registered Nurse - Labor and Delivery - 13 Weeks ($2280/wk)

🏛️ Jackson Nurse Professionals

📍 Palmer, AK

💰 $2,280 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We're offering a rewarding LD position for Registered Nurses with experience managing the care of mothers and their babies during the delivery process for a 13 week contract assignment at a ...

8. Registered Nurse - OR - 13 Week Contract ($2280/wk)

🏛️ Jackson Nurse Professionals

📍 Palmer, AK

💰 $2,280 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Jackson is in need of highly-skilled Registered Nurses with experience caring for patients requiring surgical procedures for a 13 week contract assignment at a state-of-the-art area hospital. You'll ...

9. Travel Nurse - RN - Cath Lab - $1806.3 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Palmer, AK

💰 $1,806 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

American Mobile Healthcare is seeking an experienced Cath Lab Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Palmer, AK. Shift: 3x12 hr days Start Date: 08/30/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay ...

10. Travel Occupational Therapist - $1,687 per week

🏛️ Med Travelers

📍 Palmer, AK

💰 $1,800 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking a travel Occupational Therapist for a travel job in Palmer, Alaska. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Occupational Therapist * Discipline: Therapy * Start Date: 08 ...