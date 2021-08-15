Work remotely in South Lake Tahoe — these positions are open now

(South Lake Tahoe, CA) From meetings in your pajamas to having your dog or cat by your side all day, working from home has definite benefits. If you've thought about giving it a try, check out these positions — companies are looking for remote workers to fill them today.



1. Work From Home - Top Company Culture- No Cold Calling

🏛️ The Maddox Agency

📍 Carson City, NV

💰 $145,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The Maddox Agency is looking for sales consultants to become a part of our fast-growing team to run appointments for mortgage protection, life insurance final expense, and other various products

2. **Needed-Outside Sales Representative** Insurance-Work from Home

🏛️ Boatman Agency

📍 Carson City, NV

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking an Outside Sales Representative to join our team! This is an In-Home (Remote/Virtual) Insurance Broker position. We have a streamlined lead generation system, so there is no cold ...

3. Part-Time or Full-Time Sales - Work from Home

🏛️ HLN Financial

📍 Carson City, NV

💰 $200,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking to fill the following two roles: * Sales Representative * Agency Owner Positions do require applicant to have a Life Insurance license - currently active license, or willing to get a ...

4. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 Carson City, NV

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...

5. Real Estate Private Equity

🏛️ SOMERSET INVESTMENTS, L.L.C.

📍 Incline Village, NV

💰 $175 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This is a part-time, remote consulting role. Compensation shall be set at $175/hr + depending on experience. You will be supporting the principal of a small family office with research and evaluating ...

6. Reviewer/Tasker - Carson City, NV

🏛️ One Federal Solution

📍 Carson City, NV

💰 $300 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Details Level Undisclosed Job Location SNAP Carson City - Carson City, NV Remote Type N/A Position Type Contractor Education Level Undisclosed Salary Range Undisclosed Travel Percentage ...