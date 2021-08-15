Work your own schedule — these jobs set their own hours in Hardinsburg

(Hardinsburg, KY) Ever think it would be nice to set your own schedule? From the advent of the internet to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we work has changed, and more companies are allowing workers to choose flexible schedules. Check out these Hardinsburg-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours.



1. Top Producing Sales agents / Work from home

🏛️ The Vibbert Agency

📍 Hardinsburg, KY

💰 $115,693 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Remote Sales Agents and Entrepreneurs Wanted The Vibbert Agency Fort Worth, TX Type: Part/Full Time Want to make $1000+ a week? Start part-time and build your own empire within our FAST-growing ...

2. CDL A Truck Driver - Choose your schedule - $1,800 per week

🏛️ American Trucking Group

📍 Hardinsburg, KY

💰 $1,800 weekly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Part-time or full-time position. Choose your own work schedule and home time. Pay up to 69 CMP. Average of $1,800 for one week run. Mostly drop and hook. Position Description: * Pay: 60 to 69 CMP ...

3. Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) $50.57+/HR + Next Day Pay

🏛️ ShiftMed

📍 Central, IN

💰 $50 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

The future of nursing is now! If you're a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) you can now easily add part time work into your unpredictable schedule or find full-time nursing positions when you join the ...

4. PT Caregiver - Up to $15/hr

🏛️ CareInHomes

📍 Central, IN

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Start you new career as a caregiver today! Benefits: *Competitive Pay *Flexibility in your schedule *Full-time or Part-time opportunities *Daytime to evenings and even weekend shifts *Live-in ...

5. PT/FT Weekday Caregiver - up to $15/hr

🏛️ CareInHomes

📍 Central, IN

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

The non-medical caregiver industry is growing at an alarming rate and good, reliable providers are in high demand. Create a flexible schedule that works for you. Apply for both Part-Time or Full-Time ...

6. Part-Time Community Manager $16-$20/HR 48 Units HUD Exp Preferred

🏛️ Hayes Gibson Property Service

📍 Leitchfield, KY

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Description HUD Experience Preferred Property Management: The Community Manager (CM) leads and supervises property operations, financial activities, regulatory compliance, and guides interactions ...

7. Caregiver technician

🏛️ Mayflower Assisted Living

📍 Falls Of Rough, KY

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We have full time & part time available

8. Part Time Front Desk Agent- IHG Army Hotels- Holiday Inn Express- Fort Knox, Ky

🏛️ IHG

📍 Fort Knox, KY

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

At IHG Army Hotels-Holiday Inn Express-Fort Knox, Ky, we're all about travel that's simple AND smart. That means we offer more to our guests where it matters most to them. Easy check-in? Check. All ...