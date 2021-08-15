Cancel
Jefferson City, MO

These Linn companies are looking for workers now, no experience necessary

Posted by 
Linn Dispatch
 7 days ago

(Linn, MO) A new job can be more than a paycheck — it can be a new start, and the start of something exciting. These Linn companies are hiring people without prior experience today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tcUyf_0bSOEKxu00

1. Truck Driver - Recent Grads - Earn $50,000/Year - No CDL Required

🏛️ CRST - Students & Recent Grads

📍 Jefferson City, MO

💰 $8,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking to Get Your CDL or Just Graduated? CRST can help! We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn $50k+ in your first year with the opportunity ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Student Drivers and Recent Graduates Truck Drivers-- 99% no-touch, 80% drop-and-hook freight!

🏛️ CRST Expedited

📍 Jefferson City, MO

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Student Driver/Recent GraduatesBenefits * We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn up to $50k in Your First Year

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Class A Truck Driver Recent Grads Only starting 800 per wk Hiring in MO

🏛️ M5W Transport

📍 Jefferson City, MO

💰 $1,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description * Salary $800 per week GUARANTEED * * This Position is for RECENT GRADS ONLY with CDL Class A License * * GUARANTEED O.T.R. ROUTES - (2 week out on the road & 2/3 days home with your ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Sales Rep - No Experience Needed; Hiring Immediately (Training Offered)

🏛️ Platinum Supplemental Insurance

📍 Jefferson City, MO

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Representative - Rural Markets If you're exploring sales careers, you already know sales is the way to get ahead. You can sell just about anywhere, but the key is knowing how to spot the right ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Entry Level Insurance Broker - Sales

🏛️ Insurance Brokerage

📍 Jefferson City, MO

💰 $1,600 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

First four months you have the potential to make well over $5,000 per month We are seeking an Insurance Broker to join our team! You will be responsible for expanding the company's book of business ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Strength Life Insurance

📍 Jefferson City, MO

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

Linn, MO
25
Followers
211
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Linn Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

City
Linn, MO
City
Jefferson City, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sales Careers#Insurance Brokerage#Life Insurance#Cdl#Crst#Mo M5w Transport#Cdl
