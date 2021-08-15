Job alert: These jobs are open in Morgantown

(MORGANTOWN, WV) Companies in Morgantown are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Morgantown:

1. Insurance Agent

FFL Tenacious Singh

Morgantown, WV

$400,000 yearly

Full-Time

Job Description:

Introduction Family First Life Tenacious is an independent marketing agency that is partnered with multiple insurance carriers such as Americo, Mutual of Omaha, John Hancock, AIG, etc. We partner ...

2. CDL Frac Sand Drivers/Owner Operators - No SAND Experience Needed

Paisan Logistics, LLC

Wind Ridge, PA

$6,500 weekly

Full-Time

Job Description:

Company Description Who We Are: * We are 100% owner-operator & treat you like family. * Our owner-operators are given the tools to succeed and management incorporates their feedback into future ...

3. Travel Nurse RN - Progressive Care Unit - $3,173 per week

Vivian Health

Morgantown, WV

$3,173 weekly

Full-Time

Job Description:

ADEX Healthcare Staffing LLC is seeking a travel nurse RN Progressive Care Unit for a travel nursing job in Morgantown, West Virginia. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Progressive Care ...

4. Administrative Assistant

Karst Sports

Fairmont, WV

$22 hourly

Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking an Energetic Administrative Coordinator to join our team! You will perform administrative functions in order to drive company success. Responsibilities: * Communicating with customers

5. Hospital Housekeeper

Xanitos

Morgantown, WV

$17 hourly

Full-Time

Job Description:

Xanitos is hiring 1st, 2nd and 3rd shifts. Full-Time Environmental Service ( Hospital Housekeepers ) at West Virginia University Hospital in Morgantown, West Virginia. * Apply today to secure an ...

6. Travel Advisor

AAA East Central

Uniontown, PA

$16 hourly

Full-Time

Job Description:

Travel Advisor AAA East Central currently has a Travel Advisor opportunity available in our Uniontown, PA branch. Candidates must be available to work 37.50-40.00 hours per week during the ...

7. Custodian

Diversified Maintenance

Bridgeport, WV

$14 hourly

Full-Time

Job Description:

For over 40 years, Diversified Maintenance Systems, LLC has been providing client-focused, quality maintenance solutions to facilities across the United States. We are a community of over 10,000 ...

8. Retail Service Specialist

AAA East Central

Uniontown, PA

$14 hourly

Full-Time

Job Description:

Retail Service Specialist We currently have a full-time Retail Service Specialist opportunity available in our Uniontown Branch . The branch hours of operation are Monday through Friday 10am - 6pm ...

9. Insurance Broker Earn ($20k+ Monthly)

Family First Life

Morgantown, WV

$200,000 yearly

Full-Time

Job Description:

Family First Life aka "The Rogue IMO" is hiring licensed and non licensed life insurance agents throughout Morgantown WV and the surrounding area. Not currently a licensed agent? We offer a free pre ...

10. Travel Nurse - OR RN - Morganstown, WV

General Healthcare Resources - Travel Nursing

Morgantown, WV

$3,125 weekly

Full-Time

Job Description:

Travel Operating Room Registered Nurse (RN) in Morgantown, WV Earn $3,125/week gross pay for this Operating Room position while living in Morgantown, WV!! Job Details * 40 hours week: * $3,125/weekly ...