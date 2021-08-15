Cancel
Morgantown, WV

Job alert: These jobs are open in Morgantown

Morgantown Updates
 7 days ago

(MORGANTOWN, WV) Companies in Morgantown are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Morgantown:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cWL9S_0bSOEJ5B00

1. Insurance Agent

🏛️ FFL Tenacious Singh

📍 Morgantown, WV

💰 $400,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Introduction Family First Life Tenacious is an independent marketing agency that is partnered with multiple insurance carriers such as Americo, Mutual of Omaha, John Hancock, AIG, etc. We partner ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. CDL Frac Sand Drivers/Owner Operators - No SAND Experience Needed

🏛️ Paisan Logistics, LLC

📍 Wind Ridge, PA

💰 $6,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Company Description Who We Are: * We are 100% owner-operator & treat you like family. * Our owner-operators are given the tools to succeed and management incorporates their feedback into future ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Travel Nurse RN - Progressive Care Unit - $3,173 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Morgantown, WV

💰 $3,173 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ADEX Healthcare Staffing LLC is seeking a travel nurse RN Progressive Care Unit for a travel nursing job in Morgantown, West Virginia. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Progressive Care ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Administrative Assistant

🏛️ Karst Sports

📍 Fairmont, WV

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking an Energetic Administrative Coordinator to join our team! You will perform administrative functions in order to drive company success. Responsibilities: * Communicating with customers

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Hospital Housekeeper

🏛️ Xanitos

📍 Morgantown, WV

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Xanitos is hiring 1st, 2nd and 3rd shifts. Full-Time Environmental Service ( Hospital Housekeepers ) at West Virginia University Hospital in Morgantown, West Virginia. * Apply today to secure an ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Travel Advisor

🏛️ AAA East Central

📍 Uniontown, PA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Travel Advisor AAA East Central currently has a Travel Advisor opportunity available in our Uniontown, PA branch. Candidates must be available to work 37.50-40.00 hours per week during the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Custodian

🏛️ Diversified Maintenance

📍 Bridgeport, WV

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

For over 40 years, Diversified Maintenance Systems, LLC has been providing client-focused, quality maintenance solutions to facilities across the United States. We are a community of over 10,000 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Retail Service Specialist

🏛️ AAA East Central

📍 Uniontown, PA

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Retail Service Specialist We currently have a full-time Retail Service Specialist opportunity available in our Uniontown Branch . The branch hours of operation are Monday through Friday 10am - 6pm ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Insurance Broker Earn ($20k+ Monthly)

🏛️ Family First Life

📍 Morgantown, WV

💰 $200,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Family First Life aka "The Rogue IMO" is hiring licensed and non licensed life insurance agents throughout Morgantown WV and the surrounding area. Not currently a licensed agent? We offer a free pre ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Travel Nurse - OR RN - Morganstown, WV

🏛️ General Healthcare Resources - Travel Nursing

📍 Morgantown, WV

💰 $3,125 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Travel Operating Room Registered Nurse (RN) in Morgantown, WV Earn $3,125/week gross pay for this Operating Room position while living in Morgantown, WV!! Job Details * 40 hours week: * $3,125/weekly ...

Click Here to Apply Now

