These Fort Dodge companies are looking for workers to start immediately

1. Dedicated CDL-A Truck Driver

🏛️ Bulk Transport Company

📍 Boone, IA

💰 $1,300 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Company DriverBenefits * Minimum $1,300 Per Week * 2-3 Positions Now Available for Immediate Hire! * Home Every Weekend, or MORE! * Dedicated work for one customer

2. CDL-A Flatbed Truck Driver Earn up to $130K a Year!

🏛️ Western Express

📍 Fort Dodge, IA

💰 $130,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Flatbed Drivers! Earn up to $130,000/yr or more! CALL TO SPEAK WITH A SEATING SPECIALIST TODAY! 877-890-9882 Western Express has immediate openings for company drivers and driver trainers in ...

3. Sales Rep - No Experience Needed; Hiring Immediately (Training Offered)

🏛️ Platinum Supplemental Insurance

📍 Fort Dodge, IA

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Representative - Rural Markets If you're exploring sales careers, you already know sales is the way to get ahead. You can sell just about anywhere, but the key is knowing how to spot the right ...

4. Job available - immediate employment - Cleaner/ Monday- Friday/ Fort Dodge - Marsden Building Mai...

🏛️ Marsden Building Maintenance

📍 Fort Dodge, IA

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Overview Marsden Building Maintenance, a Marsden Holding Company, is a facility services provider with an unmatched reputation for operational excellence. We clean, sanitize, and service large and ...