Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Grand Marais

(GRAND MARAIS, MN) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Grand Marais.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Grand Marais:

1. Travel Nurse RN - Long Term Care - $1,680 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Grand Marais, MN

💰 $1,680 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ascend National Healthcare Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN Long Term Care for a travel nursing job in Grand Marais, Minnesota. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Long Term Care

2. Kiosk Rep Merchandiser

🏛️ Apollo Retail

📍 Grand Marais, MN

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Requisition ID: 2021-9696 Number of Openings: 1 Min Salary: USD $14.00/Hr. Max Salary: USD $15.00/Hr. At A Glance Who Is Apollo? At Apollo, we're on a mission to make retailers and brands look their ...

3. Travel CT Technologist - $1,875 per week

🏛️ Club Staffing

📍 Grand Marais, MN

💰 $1,875 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Club Staffing is seeking a travel CT Technologist for a travel job in Grand Marais, Minnesota. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: CT Technologist * Discipline: Allied Health Professional

4. Travel CT Technologist - $1,603 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Grand Marais, MN

💰 $1,603 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Marvel Medical Staffing Radiology is seeking a travel CT Technologist for a travel job in Grand Marais, Minnesota. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: CT Technologist * Discipline: Allied ...