Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Norwich

(NORWICH, NY) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Norwich.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Norwich:

1. NY - ER RN - PM - $76.43 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Norwich, NY

💰 $76 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

NY licensed 12 hour nights CPR and ACLS cert Shift: 12 hour PM Specialty Type: Nursing Sub Specialties: Emergency Room Nurse General Certifications : ACLS BLS/BCLS

2. Maintenance Manager #1452

🏛️ MaintenanceRecruiter.com

📍 Norwich, NY

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Maintenance Manager for a Nationally Recognized Manufacturing Company Location: Norwich, NY Salary: $80-100k Shift: 1st shift, Monday-Friday Job Qualifications: * Experience overseeing a team of ...

3. Travel Nurse - RN - LD - Labor and Delivery - $2808 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Norwich, NY

💰 $2,808 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ventura MedStaff is seeking an experienced Labor and Delivery Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Norwich, NY. Shift: Inquire Start Date: 09/13/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $2808 ...

4. Registered Nurse - ER - 13 Week Contract ($2660/wk)

🏛️ Jackson Nurse Professionals

📍 Norwich, NY

💰 $2,660 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

A challenging but rewarding position is open for a Registered Nurse with experience caring for patients undergoing life-threatening trauma or illnesses for a 13 week contract assignment at a ...

5. Travel Nurse - RN - MS - Medical Surgical - $2635 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Norwich, NY

💰 $2,635 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking an experienced Medical Surgical Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Norwich, NY. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: 09/13/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay ...

6. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $2,047 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Norwich, NY

💰 $2,047 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in Norwich, New York. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency Department

7. Travel Nurse RN - Labor and Delivery - $2,047 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Norwich, NY

💰 $2,047 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN Labor and Delivery for a travel nursing job in Norwich, New York. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Labor and Delivery * Discipline: RN * Start ...

8. Regional CDL-A Truck Driver

🏛️ Ashley Distribution Services

📍 Norwich, NY

💰 $69,500 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

LARGE New Pay Increase Coming on 7/25/2021! Regional CDL-A Truck Driver Jobs at Ashley Distribution Services LTD Ambassadors Wanted: Truck Driving Opportunities with Weekly Home Time Join one of ...

9. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn Up to $90,000/Year + Sign-On

🏛️ Sysco - Syracuse, NY

📍 Norwich, NY

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sysco is Hiring CDL-A Delivery Drivers Earn Up to $90,000/Year + $10k Sign-On Bonus Local Routes - Get Home Daily We offer our associates the opportunity to grow personally and professionally, to ...

10. Truck Driver CDL A Short Haul - Home Weekly

🏛️ Class A Recruiters LLC

📍 Hamilton, NY

💰 $1,150 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CALL RYAN @ 603-828-8363 FOR PHONE INTERVIEW Not every truck driver wants to spend weeks on the road driving across the country. Our shorthaul driving positions will keep you closer to home and in ...