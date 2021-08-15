Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Brownwood

(BROWNWOOD, TX) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Brownwood companies are hiring.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Brownwood:

1. House Parent

🏛️ Bridge to Hope

📍 Early, TX

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Bridge to Hope, a local GRO, is currently seeking full time, day and night shift, House Parents. The House Parent is responsible for the day-to-day care and guidance of the youth in care as well as ...

2. Travel Occupational Therapist - $1,675 per week

🏛️ Club Staffing

📍 Early, TX

💰 $1,675 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Club Staffing is seeking a travel Occupational Therapist for a travel job in Early, Texas. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Occupational Therapist * Discipline: Therapy * Start Date: ASAP

3. TX HMCB - RN, Tele Med/Surg (AM) - $89.17 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Brownwood, TX

💰 $89 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Tele / Med Surg Unit Shift: 7a-7p Specialty Type: Nursing Sub Specialties: Telemetry Med / Surg General Certifications : BLS/BCLS PALS Nursing Certifications : NIHSS

4. TX HMCB - RN Cath Lab - $89.17 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Brownwood, TX

💰 $89 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Experience with MedHost and GE MacLabOn-Call Required Texas RN License or Compact BLSACLS Shift: Monday - Friday with on-call Specialty Type: Nursing Sub Specialties: Cardiac Cath Lab Nurse,Cath Lab ...

5. Travel Nurse RN - Cardiac Cath Lab - $3,528 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Brownwood, TX

💰 $3,528 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Aureus Medical Group - Nursing is seeking a travel nurse RN Cardiac Cath Lab for a travel nursing job in Brownwood, Texas. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Cardiac Cath Lab * Discipline ...

6. Travel Nurse - RN - Cath Lab - $3427.2 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Brownwood, TX

💰 $3,427 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Advantis Medical is seeking an experienced Cath Lab Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Brownwood, TX. Shift: Inquire Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $3427.2 / Week About ...

7. Registered Nurse - ER - 13 Week Contract ($3350/wk)

🏛️ Jackson Nurse Professionals

📍 Brownwood, TX

💰 $3,350 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

A challenging but rewarding position is open for a Registered Nurse with experience caring for patients undergoing life-threatening trauma or illnesses for a 13 week contract assignment at a ...

8. Travel Nurse - RN - Cath Lab - $3276 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Brownwood, TX

💰 $3,276 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Next Move, Inc. is seeking an experienced Cath Lab Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Brownwood, TX. Shift: 3x12 hr days Start Date: 09/06/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $3276 ...

9. Registered Nurse - Cath Lab - 13 Week Contract ($3120/wk)

🏛️ Jackson Nurse Professionals

📍 Brownwood, TX

💰 $3,120 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

A rewarding position is open for a Registered Nurse with experience performing cardiac catheterizations, angioplasties and valvuloplasties for a 13 week contract assignment at a state-of-the-art ...

10. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/15/2021, Earn Up to 55 CPM

🏛️ Dart - Company Driver

📍 Brownwood, TX

💰 $2,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A OTR Truck Drivers! Full Benefits - 99% No-Touch Freight Earn up to 55 CPM - Up to $2,400 Bi-Weekly Pay Guarantee Introducing our BRAND-NEW and improved pay package that ALL CDL-A OTR ...