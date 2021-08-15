Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brownwood, TX

Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Brownwood

Posted by 
Brownwood Dispatch
Brownwood Dispatch
 7 days ago

(BROWNWOOD, TX) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Brownwood companies are hiring.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Brownwood:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t23iS_0bSOEFYH00

1. House Parent

🏛️ Bridge to Hope

📍 Early, TX

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Bridge to Hope, a local GRO, is currently seeking full time, day and night shift, House Parents. The House Parent is responsible for the day-to-day care and guidance of the youth in care as well as ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Travel Occupational Therapist - $1,675 per week

🏛️ Club Staffing

📍 Early, TX

💰 $1,675 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Club Staffing is seeking a travel Occupational Therapist for a travel job in Early, Texas. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Occupational Therapist * Discipline: Therapy * Start Date: ASAP

Click Here to Apply Now

3. TX HMCB - RN, Tele Med/Surg (AM) - $89.17 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Brownwood, TX

💰 $89 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Tele / Med Surg Unit Shift: 7a-7p Specialty Type: Nursing Sub Specialties: Telemetry Med / Surg General Certifications : BLS/BCLS PALS Nursing Certifications : NIHSS

Click Here to Apply Now

4. TX HMCB - RN Cath Lab - $89.17 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Brownwood, TX

💰 $89 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Experience with MedHost and GE MacLabOn-Call Required Texas RN License or Compact BLSACLS Shift: Monday - Friday with on-call Specialty Type: Nursing Sub Specialties: Cardiac Cath Lab Nurse,Cath Lab ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Travel Nurse RN - Cardiac Cath Lab - $3,528 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Brownwood, TX

💰 $3,528 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Aureus Medical Group - Nursing is seeking a travel nurse RN Cardiac Cath Lab for a travel nursing job in Brownwood, Texas. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Cardiac Cath Lab * Discipline ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Travel Nurse - RN - Cath Lab - $3427.2 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Brownwood, TX

💰 $3,427 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Advantis Medical is seeking an experienced Cath Lab Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Brownwood, TX. Shift: Inquire Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $3427.2 / Week About ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Registered Nurse - ER - 13 Week Contract ($3350/wk)

🏛️ Jackson Nurse Professionals

📍 Brownwood, TX

💰 $3,350 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

A challenging but rewarding position is open for a Registered Nurse with experience caring for patients undergoing life-threatening trauma or illnesses for a 13 week contract assignment at a ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Travel Nurse - RN - Cath Lab - $3276 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Brownwood, TX

💰 $3,276 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Next Move, Inc. is seeking an experienced Cath Lab Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Brownwood, TX. Shift: 3x12 hr days Start Date: 09/06/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $3276 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Registered Nurse - Cath Lab - 13 Week Contract ($3120/wk)

🏛️ Jackson Nurse Professionals

📍 Brownwood, TX

💰 $3,120 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

A rewarding position is open for a Registered Nurse with experience performing cardiac catheterizations, angioplasties and valvuloplasties for a 13 week contract assignment at a state-of-the-art ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/15/2021, Earn Up to 55 CPM

🏛️ Dart - Company Driver

📍 Brownwood, TX

💰 $2,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A OTR Truck Drivers! Full Benefits - 99% No-Touch Freight Earn up to 55 CPM - Up to $2,400 Bi-Weekly Pay Guarantee Introducing our BRAND-NEW and improved pay package that ALL CDL-A OTR ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Brownwood Dispatch

Brownwood Dispatch

Brownwood, TX
136
Followers
369
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

With Brownwood Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Coronavirus
City
Early, TX
City
Brownwood, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Nursing#U S Economy#Gro#The House#Club Staffing#Tele Med Surg#Telemetry Med Surg#Ge#Compact Blsacls Shift#Vivian#Rn Cardiac Cath Lab#Cath Lab Registered Nurse#Cpm#Bi Weekly#Cdl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Hill

Pentagon orders civilian airlines to assist in Afghanistan evacuation

The Pentagon announced early Sunday that it has activated the Civil Reserve Air Fleet and is requesting assistance from commercial airlines with the evacuation of Afghanistan. American Airlines, Atlas Air, Delta Air Lines, Omni Air, Hawaiian Airlines and United Airlines will provide a total of 18 aircraft to support the evacuation of U.S. citizens and personnel, special immigrant visa applicants and other at-risk individuals from Afghanistan, the Department of Defense said in a statement. It added that it does not anticipate a "major impact" to commercial flights from the activation.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy