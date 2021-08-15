Work from home? These companies are hiring remote workers now

(Memphis, TN) From blasting the music to being able to sit in your favorite chair — or even working on the couch! — working remotely gives you flexibility that's hard to find in an office setting. These companies are hiring remote workers today.



1. Remote Sales Representative

🏛️ FFL Coastal

📍 Memphis, TN

💰 $200,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you capable of performing at a high level? Are you tired of getting paid the same as the person you're outworking? Want to be rewarded for the work you do? If you answer yes to any of these ...

2. Work At Home Bilingual Retention Account Executive

🏛️ DISH

📍 Memphis, TN

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

3. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Memphis, TN

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

4. Remote - Associate Sales Agent

🏛️ National General Insurance

📍 Memphis, TN

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Previous Sales Experience is NOT Required, but a Motivated, Outgoing & Positive Attitude is! Come and see why National General Insurance has been voted as a "Great Place to Work" for 2 Years in a Row