Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Ellis

(ELLIS, KS) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Ellis.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Ellis:

1. Travel Nurse RN - Cardiac Cath Lab - $2,570 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Hays, KS

💰 $2,570 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Host Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN Cardiac Cath Lab for a travel nursing job in Hays, Kansas. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Cardiac Cath Lab * Discipline: RN * Start Date

2. Local Coordinator/Independent Contractor

🏛️ Greenheart Exchange

📍 Hays, KS

💰 $20,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

YOU CAN CHANGE THE WORLD! Greenheart is a non-profit organization that connects people and planet through environmentalism, fair trade, social transformation and cross cultural understanding. At the ...

3. Make up to $18/hour - Deliver with DoorDash - Start Delivering Today

🏛️ DoorDash

📍 Hays, KS

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Your time. Your Goals. What is DoorDash Available in over 4,000 cities in the U.S, DoorDash connects local businesses and local drivers (called Dashers) with opportunities to earn, work, and live. As ...

4. Heavy Equipment Operator

🏛️ Industrial Trade Services

📍 Russell, KS

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Needed: Heavy Equipment Operator in Russell, KS $25 per hour 10 days on 4 days off schedule Per diem offered for those who qualify. We are currently looking for a certified heavy equipment operator ...

5. Assistant Restaurant Manager- Up to $16 hourly & Same Day Pay

🏛️ Arby's - RB American Group (GR)

📍 Hays, KS

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hiring For Assistant Managers at our Arby's in HAYS, KS - SAME DAY PAY OFFERED Great Pay/ Full Benefits/ Opportunities for Growth / Apply today: www.work4arbys.com Assistant Manager In a world full ...

6. Life Insurance Sales Representative - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Hays, KS

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

7. Outside Agricultural Sales Representative

🏛️ AKE Safety Equipment

📍 Hays, KS

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Would you love a career that you get to spend your days outside talking to farmers about safety? We are looking for individuals that are motivated and love sales! Why could this be the career for you

8. Registered Nurse (RN) - MDS Coordinator- INTERIM

🏛️ CareerStaff Unlimited

📍 Hays, KS

💰 $2,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Registered Nurse (RN) - MDS Coordinator- INTERIM We are hiring a qualified Registered Nurse (RN) for an Interim MDS Coordinator opportunity in Hays, KS . The position requires a nurse candidate to ...

9. CDL A Regional Truck Driver-$0.45/MILE

🏛️ FirstFleet

📍 Hays, KS

💰 $1,300 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL A Regional Truck Driver - $1300 / Week Guarantee Min. FirstFleet Fountain, CO Operation delivers Palletized Loads for one of America's Largest Grocery Retailers. A 20+ year customer. Essential ...

10. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Hays, KS

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...