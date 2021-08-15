Hiring Now: These roles are open in Rio Grande City

(RIO GRANDE CITY, TX) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Rio Grande City.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Rio Grande City:

1. Medical Assistant/RN In Office Genetic Testing Specialist - Bilingual

🏛️ GeneID Advanced Molecular Diagnostics

📍 Mission, TX

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Opportunity: We are looking for a Medical Assistant to work in a busy physician's office on behalf of our lab conducting genetic testing. This would involve speaking to each patient that comes ...

2. Work At Home Bilingual Retention Account Executive

🏛️ DISH

📍 Rio Grande City, TX

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

3. Insurance marketer

🏛️ Saul Trevino-Farmers Insurance Agency

📍 Mission, TX

💰 $36,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our insurance office is looking for a confident and highly motivated individual that's interested in a great entry level telemarketer/ lead generator opportunity. As an entry level telemarketer/ lead ...

4. Medical Biller

🏛️ Focus Ambulance Billing

📍 Mission, TX

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Growing Ambulance Billing company is looking to hire hardworking, dependable quick learners for their medical billing department. Some experience and/or certification in medical billing preferred ...

5. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Rio Grande City, TX

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

6. Customer Service Representative - Bert Ogden Mazda Kia

🏛️ Bert Ogden Automotive Group

📍 La Joya, TX

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Customer Service Representative - Bert Ogden Mazda Kia Our Customer Service Representatives are the face of our service department. That means greeting every customer with a smile and using your ...

7. Retail Sales Associate

🏛️ Lucio Marketing Inc.

📍 Mission, TX

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Lucio Marketing Inc. is hiring in McAllen, TX! As a Retail Sales Associate , you are responsible for providing customers with an exceptional in-store experience by meeting their individual needs and ...

8. (Overnights) Merchandiser/Stocker

🏛️ Reset Staffing

📍 Mission, TX

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

APPLY NOW - applications can also be submitted directly on our website We are currently looking for multiple individuals to assist with a full store reset and remodel - teams welcome . Scope of work ...

9. Field Sales Representative

🏛️ Knewsales Group

📍 Mission, TX

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

KSG is recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies in North America by Inc. 5000 Magazine in 2019! We are currently seeking a competitive, hard-working individual for an exciting Field Sales ...

10. Medical Records Technician - Rio Grande City, TX

🏛️ Episource LLC

📍 Rio Grande City, TX

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Title: Medical Records Technician Exempt Status: Non-Exempt Division: Chart Recovery Reports to: Director, Chart Recovery Episource, with over 3500 employees worldwide, is a leading provider of ...