Hiring Now: These roles are open in Golden Meadow

(GOLDEN MEADOW, LA) Companies in Golden Meadow are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Golden Meadow:

1. Work At Home Bilingual Sales Account Executive

🏛️ DISH

📍 Houma, LA

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

2. Flux Core Welders - FREE HOUSING

🏛️ Genesis Industrial Staffing

📍 Golden Meadow, LA

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Genesis is hiring Flux Core Welders for Fourchon! Free On-site Housing is available! 60-70 hour work week! 7 days a week. $18 an hour Please apply with your resume and contact Hope or Michelle at 251 ...

3. Hair Stylist

🏛️ Sport Clips - LA607

📍 Houma, LA

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sport Clips Haircuts is Hiring Hair Stylists! Do What You Love. Love What You Do. JOB DESCRIPTION Our salon in the newly developed Shoppes at Emerald Corner (near the new Chick-fil-A) is looking for ...

4. Travel Nurse RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $2,640 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Houma, LA

💰 $2,640 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

American Traveler is seeking a travel nurse RN ICU - Intensive Care Unit for a travel nursing job in Houma, Louisiana. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ICU - Intensive Care Unit

5. CL A FRAC Drivers No Oilfield Exp Need-1 Yr Class A Exp Last 3 Yrs

🏛️ Class A Truckin

📍 Houma, LA

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Class A drivers run Frac/oilfield - earn $1800-$2400/WK. This is just driving so applicants do not need Drivers are paid 30% of load first month and increases to 34% by 4th month Will run for any ...

6. HOME DAILY - Earn $1,100 Per Wk (CDL A)

🏛️ Bulk Transport

📍 Houma, LA

💰 $1,100 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

BTC wants you to Drive Local With Us! We know, as we're sure you do too, that people get what they pay for. We want excellent, motivated drivers and our pay package reflects that desire. Job ...

7. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn Up to $100,000/Year + Benefits

🏛️ Sysco - New Orleans

📍 Golden Meadow, LA

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sysco is Hiring CDL-A Delivery Drivers Earn Up to $100,000/Year + $1,500 Sign-On Bonus Local Routes - Get Home Daily We offer our associates the opportunity to grow personally and professionally, to ...

8. Class A CDL Regional Driver

🏛️ BRK Trucking

📍 Cut Off, LA

💰 $70,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Seeking Class A CDL drivers with a minimum of 1 year OTR experience for a Regional (Midwest/Southwest) driving position. (6Months OTR in the last 6 months will be accepted if you have graduated in ...

9. CL A OTR Driver Run 21 Days-Home 7-$2485/WK Avg-100% No Touch

🏛️ Class A Truckin

📍 Houma, LA

💰 $2,485 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Class A OTR Drivers earn $2485/WK running 21 days out and then 7 days home with average weekly pay of $2100-$2485/WK - most drivers will earn $2485/WK Drivers are paid the following - this does NOT ...

10. Class A CDL Car Haul Truck Drivers

🏛️ Hogan Transportation

📍 Larose, LA

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Drivers for Dedicated Runs - Car Haul Car Haulers - Quit guessing what your percentage pay is going to be! Get paid hourly, make more, and earn a consistent income. Hogan offers our ...