Start immediately with these jobs in Hosford

(Hosford, FL) Whether it's paying a bill or meeting an upcoming financial goal, sometimes you just need to get a job! These Hosford companies are hiring now, looking for workers to start immediately.



1. Remote Call Center Customer Service Representative

🏛️ Lisle Group

📍 Tallahassee, FL

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Immediate openings for remote call center customer service representatives with our client in the Lake Mary area. Training starts on 8/30 but all interviews will be completed by 8/23. In this role ...

2. Client Relationship Representative - Tallahasee

🏛️ Kelly

📍 Midway, FL

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hello! We are immediately hiring for a CLIENT RELATIONSHIP REP opening in Tallahassee, FL. Please review the JOB INFO (below), and if interested -confirm your interest/submit your resume. From there ...

3. Customer Service Specialist

🏛️ California Home Pros

📍 Tallahassee, FL

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hello, we are looking to fill positions immediately. We train our employees so no industry experience is needed. If you have experience, even better! We pay every week and we provide benefits. The ...

4. Class A CDL driver

🏛️ Catalyst Solutions USA

📍 Tallahassee, FL

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are currently hiring for CDL class A COMPANY truck drivers . Must have a min of 3 years of safe driving experience and immediately available. Those willing to drive teams will be considered first

5. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 Tallahassee, FL

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...