Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hosford, FL

Start immediately with these jobs in Hosford

Posted by 
Hosford Dispatch
Hosford Dispatch
 7 days ago

(Hosford, FL) Whether it's paying a bill or meeting an upcoming financial goal, sometimes you just need to get a job! These Hosford companies are hiring now, looking for workers to start immediately.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cWL9S_0bSOEA8e00

1. Remote Call Center Customer Service Representative

🏛️ Lisle Group

📍 Tallahassee, FL

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Immediate openings for remote call center customer service representatives with our client in the Lake Mary area. Training starts on 8/30 but all interviews will be completed by 8/23. In this role ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Client Relationship Representative - Tallahasee

🏛️ Kelly

📍 Midway, FL

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hello! We are immediately hiring for a CLIENT RELATIONSHIP REP opening in Tallahassee, FL. Please review the JOB INFO (below), and if interested -confirm your interest/submit your resume. From there ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Customer Service Specialist

🏛️ California Home Pros

📍 Tallahassee, FL

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hello, we are looking to fill positions immediately. We train our employees so no industry experience is needed. If you have experience, even better! We pay every week and we provide benefits. The ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Class A CDL driver

🏛️ Catalyst Solutions USA

📍 Tallahassee, FL

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are currently hiring for CDL class A COMPANY truck drivers . Must have a min of 3 years of safe driving experience and immediately available. Those willing to drive teams will be considered first

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 Tallahassee, FL

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Hosford Dispatch

Hosford Dispatch

Hosford, FL
17
Followers
189
Post
604
Views
ABOUT

With Hosford Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hosford, FL
City
Lake Mary, FL
City
Tallahassee, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prudential Insurance#Cdl#Catalyst Solutions Usa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Hill

Pentagon orders civilian airlines to assist in Afghanistan evacuation

The Pentagon announced early Sunday that it has activated the Civil Reserve Air Fleet and is requesting assistance from commercial airlines with the evacuation of Afghanistan. American Airlines, Atlas Air, Delta Air Lines, Omni Air, Hawaiian Airlines and United Airlines will provide a total of 18 aircraft to support the evacuation of U.S. citizens and personnel, special immigrant visa applicants and other at-risk individuals from Afghanistan, the Department of Defense said in a statement. It added that it does not anticipate a "major impact" to commercial flights from the activation.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy