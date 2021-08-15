Ready for a change? These Ritzville jobs are accepting applications

(RITZVILLE, WA) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Ritzville.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Ritzville:

1. Need CDL Truck Driver, 08/15/2021, Average $63,251/Year, $5k Sign-On

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Refrigerated Truck Drivers Average $63,251 Yearly - $5K Sign-On Bonus Offer - Excellent Benefits Now Hiring For: * Experienced CDL-A Drivers * Regional Routes Available * Great Home ...

2. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $2,461 per week

Job Description:

ADEX Healthcare Staffing LLC is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in Ritzville, Washington. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency ...

3. Amazon Package Sorter - $1,000 Sign On Bonus!

Job Description:

New hires who show proof of their Covid-19 vaccination earn a $100 bonus their first day. Shifts: Overnight, Early Morning, Day, Evening, Weekend Location: Spokane, WA Hourly pay rate : Up to $17.50 ...

4. Cook Dietary Aide

Job Description:

We need a part-time cook to help out in the kitchen . Must be able to work week-ends, holidays. A good solid scratch cook is what we are looking for. Our assisted living residents like meat and ...

5. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

6. $5K Sign-On Bonus - TANKER Regional CDL Drivers Earn up to $1700/week!

Job Description:

NEW INDUSTRY-LEADING PAY PACKAGES! EARN MORE Yes, you spoke, and we listened. EARN MORE with our NEW Industry-Leading daily guarantee pay structure for both local and regional routes. EARN MORE when ...

7. CDL Truck Driver - Average Up to $1,176/Week - Excellent Benefits

Job Description:

C.R. England is Now Hiring Company Drivers Top 10% of Fleet Can Earn Over $100,000 per Year Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176 per Week As a Company Driver with C.R England, you will enjoy: * $1,176 per ...

8. CDL Team Truck Driver (Can Match) - Earn $70,000/Year + Sign-On Bonus

Job Description:

U.S. Xpress is Hiring CDL-A Tag Team Drivers Earn $70,000/year with UP TO 18 WEEKS OFF! $1,000 Transition Bonus! Up to $30,000 in Sign-On Bonuses! LIVE THE DREAM. DRIVE TAG TEAM. U.S. Xpress Tag ...

9. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Avg. $1,600-$1,800/Week + $5k Sign-On

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Tanker Truck Drivers NEW industry-leading pay packages - Weekly Home Time - $5K Sign-On Bonus Offer Now Hiring For: * Experienced CDL-A Drivers * Regional Routes Available * Home ...

10. CDL Truck Driver - Average $813/Week - Entry-Level

Job Description:

C.R. England is Now Hiring Recent Grads Entry-Level - Avg $813/Week + Great Home Time No Experience? No Problem! Get Paid While You Get the Experience You Need! Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176/Wk ...