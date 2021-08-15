These jobs are hiring in Burlington — and they let you set your own schedule

(Burlington, VT) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Burlington are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.



1. FedEx Delivery Driver-So. Burlington, VT

🏛️ Bright Flag Recruiting

📍 South Burlington, VT

💰 $200 daily

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Founder's Holdings is now hiring Full and Part Time FedEx Deliver drivers in the South Burlington, VT area. CDL License NOT required!!!! Work Hours: Monday-Friday OR Monday-Saturday, 7:30 am-until ...

2. Housekeeper

🏛️ Rural Resources

📍 Stowe, VT

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Full Time and Part Time available Monday - Friday, and optional weekend hours. Competitive Starting wage. Non-Discretional attendance based bonuses up to $200.00 per week. Company offers Vacation ...

3. In-Store Food Demonstration Team Manager - Hiring Now

🏛️ Club Demonstration Services

📍 Burlington, VT

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Shift Supervisor Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

4. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ Club Demonstration Services

📍 Burlington, VT

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

5. Sales Coordinator Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$47/Hr

🏛️ Softproinc

📍 Burlington, VT

💰 $47 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $47/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Sales Coordinator

6. Caregiver

🏛️ Home Instead

📍 Shelburne, VT

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We are now hiring for part-time and full-time caregivers in Stowe, VT. Do you desire to work for an organization that makes a difference and offers meaningful work? Or perhaps have a desire to ...