Salem, OR

Start immediately with these jobs in Salem

Salem Daily
 7 days ago

(Salem, OR) Ready to work tomorrow? These companies in Salem are looking for people who can start immediately.

1. Caregiver - Work in Private Home

🏛️ Right at Home

📍 Tualatin, OR

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Immediate openings for Caregivers, CNAs, and HHAs! All shifts! Weekly pay! Earn $15.00 to $20.00 per hour Want to join a company that truly makes a difference in the world? Are you ready to serve a ...

2. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ Club Demonstration Services

📍 Salem, OR

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

3. Package Handler Jobs - No Experience Needed (Sunday Shifts Available)

🏛️ Softproinc

📍 Salem, OR

💰 $100 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

New hires who show proof of their Covid-19 vaccination earn a $100 bonus their first day.Location: Tukwila, WAHourly pay rate :Â Up to $18.30Immediate openings available now. Amazon remains open as ...

4. Customer Service Specialist

🏛️ California Home Pros

📍 Salem, OR

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hello, we are looking to fill positions immediately. We train our employees so no industry experience is needed. If you have experience, even better! We pay every week and we provide benefits. The ...

5. Customer Service - Amazon Hiring Now!

🏛️ Amazon Workforce Staffing

📍 Donald, OR

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

New hires who show proof of their Covid-19 vaccination earn a $100 bonus their first day. Immediate openings available now. Shifts: Morning, Day, Evening, Weekend Business operations may vary between ...

6. Customer Service Representative

🏛️ California Home Pros

📍 Stayton, OR

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking to hire immediately and no industry experience is required. We fully train our employees. We pay every week and we also provide benefits. A few of the key traits that that generally ...

7. Truck Driving Jobs - Dry Van - Avg. 58 CPM & $1,000+/wk or More!

🏛️ Marten Transport

📍 Salem, OR

💰 $1,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Company DriversBenefits * Home Weekly * Dry Van - Drop & Hook * Earn Top Pay - $1,000 a week or more * Average 58 CPM with our Exclusive Pay Boosters * Immediate Detention ...

8. Local CDL Class A Flatbed Driver

🏛️ ProDrivers

📍 Tualatin, OR

💰 $28 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

IMMEDIATE OPPORTUNITY Class A Local Driver Top Pay. Local Routes. Be Home Daily. If you're looking for a great paying job, with good benefits and routes close to home , come join the ProDrivers team

9. Sales Coordinator Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$47/Hr

🏛️ Softproinc

📍 Salem, OR

💰 $47 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $47/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Sales Coordinator

10. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 Salem, OR

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...

Salem Daily

Salem Daily

Salem, OR
ABOUT

With Salem Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

