Start tomorrow? Shoals companies hiring immediately

(Shoals, IN) Ready to work tomorrow? These companies in Shoals are looking for people who can start immediately.



1. General Labor

🏛️ ResourceMFG

📍 Orleans, IN

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ResourceMFG Now Hiring Assemblers! Apply Today - Immediate Job Offers Location: Orleans, IN Shift: 1st 6:00am-2:30pm Monday-Friday with potential 1/2 to full day on Saturday's. Pay: $14.00 hr

2. Set Up Assistant

🏛️ RESOURCE PLUS OF NORTH FLORIDA INC

📍 Bedford, IN

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Resource Plus is seeking experienced leads and merchandisers for Resets, Remodels, and New Store Set-ups for immediate hire! Travel can be anywhere from 3 to 6 weeks at a time with hotel ...

3. Sales Rep - No Experience Needed; Hiring Immediately (Training Offered)

🏛️ Platinum Supplemental Insurance

📍 Bedford, IN

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Representative - Rural Markets If you're exploring sales careers, you already know sales is the way to get ahead. You can sell just about anywhere, but the key is knowing how to spot the right ...

4. Customer Service Representative

🏛️ California Home Pros

📍 Bedford, IN

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

No industry experience is required, and we fully train our employees. We are looking to hire hardworking team members immediately. We pay every week and we also provide benefits, and this position ...

5. Automotive Technician

🏛️ Uebelhor Toyota

📍 Jasper, IN

💰 $24 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Uebelhor Toyota in Jasper, IN has an immediate opening for an experienced Automotive Technician for cars and light duty trucks. Applicants should have the ability to diagnose, repair and maintain ...

6. Pipe Welders

🏛️ Skilled Trades Services

📍 Washington, IN

💰 $26 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Skilled Trades Services has immediate openings for Pipe Welders for an industrial project. * Will be renovating and replacing plant piping and machinery within the plant. * Must be able to pass a ...