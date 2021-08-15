Cancel
Shoals, IN

Start tomorrow? Shoals companies hiring immediately

Shoals Dispatch
Shoals Dispatch
 7 days ago

(Shoals, IN) Ready to work tomorrow? These companies in Shoals are looking for people who can start immediately.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nCGK2_0bSOE6gz00

1. General Labor

🏛️ ResourceMFG

📍 Orleans, IN

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ResourceMFG Now Hiring Assemblers! Apply Today - Immediate Job Offers Location: Orleans, IN Shift: 1st 6:00am-2:30pm Monday-Friday with potential 1/2 to full day on Saturday's. Pay: $14.00 hr

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Set Up Assistant

🏛️ RESOURCE PLUS OF NORTH FLORIDA INC

📍 Bedford, IN

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Resource Plus is seeking experienced leads and merchandisers for Resets, Remodels, and New Store Set-ups for immediate hire! Travel can be anywhere from 3 to 6 weeks at a time with hotel ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Sales Rep - No Experience Needed; Hiring Immediately (Training Offered)

🏛️ Platinum Supplemental Insurance

📍 Bedford, IN

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Representative - Rural Markets If you're exploring sales careers, you already know sales is the way to get ahead. You can sell just about anywhere, but the key is knowing how to spot the right ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Customer Service Representative

🏛️ California Home Pros

📍 Bedford, IN

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

No industry experience is required, and we fully train our employees. We are looking to hire hardworking team members immediately. We pay every week and we also provide benefits, and this position ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Automotive Technician

🏛️ Uebelhor Toyota

📍 Jasper, IN

💰 $24 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Uebelhor Toyota in Jasper, IN has an immediate opening for an experienced Automotive Technician for cars and light duty trucks. Applicants should have the ability to diagnose, repair and maintain ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Pipe Welders

🏛️ Skilled Trades Services

📍 Washington, IN

💰 $26 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Skilled Trades Services has immediate openings for Pipe Welders for an industrial project. * Will be renovating and replacing plant piping and machinery within the plant. * Must be able to pass a ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

Shoals Dispatch

Shoals Dispatch

