Get hired! Job openings in and around Cleveland

(CLEVELAND, GA) Companies in Cleveland are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Cleveland:

1. Cardiac ICU Travel Nurse RN - $3852 weekly in GA

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Gainesville, GA

💰 $3,852 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health seeks an experienced registered nurse for a travel nurse assignment. Nomad is the first free network for travel nurses to find great travel nursing opportunities, while providing full ...

2. Travel Respiratory Therapist - $2990 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Gainesville, GA

💰 $2,990 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ventura MedStaff is seeking an experienced Respiratory Therapist for an exciting Travel Allied job in Gainesville, GA. Shift: Inquire Start Date: 08/24/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $2990 / Week About ...

3. Intensive Care / Coronary Nurse (ICU) Day Shift 13 Weeks 189763

🏛️ TLC Nursing

📍 Gainesville, GA

💰 $70 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Registered Nurse (RN) Job Summary Company Overview No travel experience is necessary, though we do require that you have at least 1 year of working experience. Certifications/licenses are a plus! You ...

4. Entry Level Sales Representative

🏛️ State Association Marketing

📍 Cleveland, GA

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We would to have you join our team! Easy Sales , NO WEEKENDS, NO NIGHTS,BUSINESS TO BUSINESS EXISTING ACCOUNTS , WE WILL TRAIN YOU 75 YEAR OLD GEORGIA ORGANIZATION

5. Administrative Assistant

🏛️ Buffington Real Estate Group

📍 Gainesville, GA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We're looking for a professional, friendly administrative assistant. Your primary job will be to serve as the first point of contact with all clients, providing excellent customer service. Additional ...

6. Landscaping Worker

🏛️ TruGreen

📍 Dahlonega, GA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Salary: $16.00 an hour R15580 Lawn Specialist 535 Industrial Way, Cumming, Georgia 30040 Job Description Do you like being outdoors? Do you like a job where every day is different? The Specialist ...

7. Package Handler (Hiring for Immediate Openings) - Earn up to $15.50/hr

🏛️ Amazon

📍 Chestnut Mountain, GA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

New hires who show proof of their Covid-19 vaccination earn a $100 bonus their first day. Hourly pay rate: Up to $15.50, plus $1,000* sign-on bonus, when you start your Day 1 prior to 9/12/2021

8. Quality Assurance Tech

🏛️ Luttrell Staffing Group

📍 Gainesville, GA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Do you have good math skills? Are you looking for 2nd shift? Luttrell Staffing Group Gainesville, is hiring Quality Assurance Tech positions. If you are interested, apply today by clicking on the ...

9. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ Club Demonstration Services

📍 Gainesville, GA

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

10. Travel Nurse RN - CCU - Coronary Care - $3,649 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Gainesville, GA

💰 $3,649 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ADEX Healthcare Staffing LLC is seeking a travel nurse RN CCU - Coronary Care for a travel nursing job in Gainesville, Georgia. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: CCU - Coronary Care