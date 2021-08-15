Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cleveland, GA

Get hired! Job openings in and around Cleveland

Posted by 
Cleveland Bulletin
Cleveland Bulletin
 7 days ago

(CLEVELAND, GA) Companies in Cleveland are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Cleveland:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rYTqT_0bSOE5oG00

1. Cardiac ICU Travel Nurse RN - $3852 weekly in GA

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Gainesville, GA

💰 $3,852 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health seeks an experienced registered nurse for a travel nurse assignment. Nomad is the first free network for travel nurses to find great travel nursing opportunities, while providing full ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Travel Respiratory Therapist - $2990 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Gainesville, GA

💰 $2,990 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ventura MedStaff is seeking an experienced Respiratory Therapist for an exciting Travel Allied job in Gainesville, GA. Shift: Inquire Start Date: 08/24/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $2990 / Week About ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Intensive Care / Coronary Nurse (ICU) Day Shift 13 Weeks 189763

🏛️ TLC Nursing

📍 Gainesville, GA

💰 $70 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Registered Nurse (RN) Job Summary Company Overview No travel experience is necessary, though we do require that you have at least 1 year of working experience. Certifications/licenses are a plus! You ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Entry Level Sales Representative

🏛️ State Association Marketing

📍 Cleveland, GA

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We would to have you join our team! Easy Sales , NO WEEKENDS, NO NIGHTS,BUSINESS TO BUSINESS EXISTING ACCOUNTS , WE WILL TRAIN YOU 75 YEAR OLD GEORGIA ORGANIZATION

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Administrative Assistant

🏛️ Buffington Real Estate Group

📍 Gainesville, GA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We're looking for a professional, friendly administrative assistant. Your primary job will be to serve as the first point of contact with all clients, providing excellent customer service. Additional ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Landscaping Worker

🏛️ TruGreen

📍 Dahlonega, GA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Salary: $16.00 an hour R15580 Lawn Specialist 535 Industrial Way, Cumming, Georgia 30040 Job Description Do you like being outdoors? Do you like a job where every day is different? The Specialist ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Package Handler (Hiring for Immediate Openings) - Earn up to $15.50/hr

🏛️ Amazon

📍 Chestnut Mountain, GA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

New hires who show proof of their Covid-19 vaccination earn a $100 bonus their first day. Hourly pay rate: Up to $15.50, plus $1,000* sign-on bonus, when you start your Day 1 prior to 9/12/2021

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Quality Assurance Tech

🏛️ Luttrell Staffing Group

📍 Gainesville, GA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Do you have good math skills? Are you looking for 2nd shift? Luttrell Staffing Group Gainesville, is hiring Quality Assurance Tech positions. If you are interested, apply today by clicking on the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ Club Demonstration Services

📍 Gainesville, GA

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Travel Nurse RN - CCU - Coronary Care - $3,649 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Gainesville, GA

💰 $3,649 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ADEX Healthcare Staffing LLC is seeking a travel nurse RN CCU - Coronary Care for a travel nursing job in Gainesville, Georgia. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: CCU - Coronary Care

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Cleveland Bulletin

Cleveland Bulletin

Cleveland, GA
181
Followers
396
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

With Cleveland Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cumming, GA
State
Georgia State
City
Gainesville, GA
City
Cleveland, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Nursing#Real Estate#Icu Travel#Ga Nomad Health#Rn Ccu Coronary Care
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Hill

Pentagon orders civilian airlines to assist in Afghanistan evacuation

The Pentagon announced early Sunday that it has activated the Civil Reserve Air Fleet and is requesting assistance from commercial airlines with the evacuation of Afghanistan. American Airlines, Atlas Air, Delta Air Lines, Omni Air, Hawaiian Airlines and United Airlines will provide a total of 18 aircraft to support the evacuation of U.S. citizens and personnel, special immigrant visa applicants and other at-risk individuals from Afghanistan, the Department of Defense said in a statement. It added that it does not anticipate a "major impact" to commercial flights from the activation.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy