Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Antlers

(ANTLERS, OK) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Antlers companies are hiring.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Antlers:

1. Insurance Sales Producer

🏛️ Caleb Conner Insurance Agency, INC

📍 Hugo, OK

💰 $70,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Appointed Producer The Appointed Producer position provides individuals the opportunity for unlimited growth under the leadership of a Farmers Agent. You will work for a Farmers Agency Owner and have ...

2. Retail Team Member

🏛️ Orscheln Industries

📍 Hugo, OK

💰 $8 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Orscheln Farm and Home is an essential business looking for amazing Team Members...Apply Today! Individuals must be committed to exemplary customer service. Responsible for a variety of duties: sales ...

3. Property Verification Inspector

🏛️ Direct Connect Field Services

📍 Antlers, OK

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Property Inspector- NO EXP REQUIRED. The purpose of the field inspections is for mortgage companies to verify that a property is occupied and being well maintained, or if it is vacant to report any ...

4. Entry Level Sales Representative

🏛️ Altitude Development Group

📍 Antlers, OK

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Altitude is growing, and we are looking for a high achiever who loves helping people, has an ownership mindset, and will thrive in a B2B sales role. This would be an ideal fit if you enjoy being out ...

5. Shift Supervisor - 603 E. JACKSON- Braum's

🏛️ Braum

📍 Hugo, OK

💰 $36,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Overview If you are a positive, energetic person looking for a career that offers an excellent compensation package and the chance for advancement, Braum's is the place for you! Position: Shift ...

6. CDLA Team Driver Jobs

🏛️ U.S.Xpress

📍 Hugo, OK

💰 $2,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

U.S. Xpress is offering great Dedicated HOME WEEKLY Openings for CDL A Team Drivers! TEAMS OR SOLOS THAT WANT TO TEAM! * NEW $30,000 SIGN ON BONUS/SPLIT! * Teams for Immediate Seating or we will find ...

7. Machine Operator (Case Packer)

🏛️ Mau Workforce Solutions

📍 Hugo, OK

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Machine Operator (Case Packer) Make $14.25 per hour with newly increased pay rates! MAU at Kimberly-Clark is immediately hiring Machine Operators. Join the MAU at Kimberly-Clark team today to help ...

8. Top Producing Sales agents / Work from home

🏛️ The Vibbert Agency

📍 Antlers, OK

💰 $115,693 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Remote Sales Agents and Entrepreneurs Wanted The Vibbert Agency Fort Worth, TX Type: Part/Full Time Want to make $1000+ a week? Start part-time and build your own empire within our FAST-growing ...

9. Local Coordinator for Student Exchange Program

🏛️ Greenheart Exchange

📍 Antlers, OK

💰 $30,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

By becoming a Greenheart Exchange Local Coordinator, you have the opportunity to change the world by bringing cultural exchange to your community. Local Coordinators are independent contractors who ...

10. CDL-A OTR Company Truck Driver - Now Hiring

🏛️ Dart

📍 Hugo, OK

💰 $2,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Introducing Our BRAND-NEW And Improved Pay Package That ALL CDL-A OTR Company Truck Drivers Qualify For! Other carriers talk about what's "new" but Dart has been PAYING BETTER and OFFERING MORE for ...