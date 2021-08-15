Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Oberlin

(OBERLIN, KS) Companies in Oberlin are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Oberlin:

1. Clerk of the District Court I - 17th Judicial District

🏛️ Kansas Judicial Branch

📍 Dresden, KS

💰 $43,618 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Position number: K0055190 Location of Employment: 17th Judicial District, Decatur County, Kansas Position/Salary and Benefits: Clerk of the District Court I $43,618 annually Kansas Judicial Branch ...

2. Head Start Family Educator

🏛️ Community Action Partnership of Mid-Nebraska

📍 Mccook, NE

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Position: Family Educator Program and Location: Head Start, McCook, NE (Frontier County) Position Summary: The Family Educator is a resource for parents and a facilitator for learning and assists ...

3. Travel Medical Lab Technician - $1,850 per week

🏛️ Med Travelers

📍 Norton, KS

💰 $2,000 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking a travel Medical Lab Technician for a travel job in Norton, Kansas. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Medical Lab Technician * Discipline: Allied Health ...

4. Marina Bar & Grill Manager

🏛️ Willow Springs Investment Group, Inc

📍 Mccook, NE

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Seasonal-22 weeks: Order, receive & stock supplies, food, sundries & alcohol. Schedule employees. Must be able to lift 50#s. Cook burgers, etc. on a flat top grill (will train if necessary). Open ...

5. Travel Occupational Therapist - $1,675 per week

🏛️ Med Travelers

📍 Norton, KS

💰 $1,675 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking a travel Occupational Therapist for a travel job in Norton, Kansas. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Occupational Therapist * Discipline: Therapy * Start Date: 08 ...

6. Registered Dental Hygienist

🏛️ Rawlins County Dental Clinic

📍 Atwood, KS

💰 $36 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Rawlins County Dental Clinic is accepting applications for Registered Dental Hygienist for PRN, part-time, and full-time. Requirements: Kansas Licensure (current or soon graduating school ...

7. Travel Medical Lab Technician - $1,850 per week

🏛️ Club Staffing

📍 Norton, KS

💰 $2,000 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Club Staffing is seeking a travel Medical Lab Technician for a travel job in Norton, Kansas. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Medical Lab Technician * Discipline: Allied Health ...

8. Class A CDL Truck Driver - Average $80K+ Annually!

🏛️ National Carriers Inc.

📍 Mccook, NE

💰 $93,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

YOUR FAMILY ON THE OPEN ROAD Our new pay increase proves we mean business. Our family atmosphere shows that we care. Our longevity pay makes our ongoing appreaciation clear. No matter how you look at ...

9. CDL-A Owner Operator Tanker Truck Driver

🏛️ Fort Transfer

📍 Mccook, NE

💰 $3,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Fort Transfer is looking for CDL-A tanker drivers who are ready to join a leader in the transportation industry. Driving with Fort Transfer means a career with a family-oriented company that strives ...

10. Class A CDL Truck Driver - Dedicated Run - Weekly Hometime

🏛️ Hogan Transportation

📍 Oberlin, KS

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hogan is Now Hiring CDL A Truck Drivers for Dedicated Regional Runs! Hogan offers our Dedicated CDL-A Truck Drivers: * $10,000 Sign on Bonus for experienced drivers * NEW PAY INCREASE : $0.50-$0.57 ...