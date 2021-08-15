Cancel
Lake George, CO

Start immediately with these jobs in Lake George

Lake George Bulletin
Lake George Bulletin
 7 days ago

(Lake George, CO) The only thing more exciting than a new job is one you can start right away. These Lake George-area companies are looking for people who can start right away.

1. Retail Sales Associate

🏛️ Skechers

📍 Colorado Springs, CO

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Company Description Now hiring with immediate openings - $14.00 per hour At Skechers, you can expect a lot from your career. In our company, you matter - your potential and your contribution directly ...

2. Retail Floor Leader

🏛️ Skechers

📍 Colorado Springs, CO

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Company Description Now hiring with immediate openings - Starting at $15.30 pr hr NOW TRENDING: Careers at SKECHERS. Join our global family of innovators who make an incredible impact every day at ...

3. Sales Consultant

🏛️ PIKES PEAK ACURA

📍 Colorado Springs, CO

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

$3200 MONTH GUARANTEED! CAR SALES NO EXPERIENCE NEEDED! WE WILL TRAIN! PIKES PEAK ACURA has immediate openings for new and used car salespeople. Business is booming! $3200 per month NO EXPERIENCE ...

4. Outside Sales Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ AmeriPro Roofing

📍 Lake George, CO

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Representative (Restoration Specialist) Are you still searching for that perfect work-life balance? Something that you can make your own hours without sacrificing pay, and feel good about the ...

With Lake George Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

