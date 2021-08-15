Start immediately with these jobs in Lake George

(Lake George, CO) The only thing more exciting than a new job is one you can start right away. These Lake George-area companies are looking for people who can start right away.



1. Retail Sales Associate

🏛️ Skechers

📍 Colorado Springs, CO

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Company Description Now hiring with immediate openings - $14.00 per hour At Skechers, you can expect a lot from your career. In our company, you matter - your potential and your contribution directly ...

2. Retail Floor Leader

🏛️ Skechers

📍 Colorado Springs, CO

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Company Description Now hiring with immediate openings - Starting at $15.30 pr hr NOW TRENDING: Careers at SKECHERS. Join our global family of innovators who make an incredible impact every day at ...

3. Sales Consultant

🏛️ PIKES PEAK ACURA

📍 Colorado Springs, CO

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

$3200 MONTH GUARANTEED! CAR SALES NO EXPERIENCE NEEDED! WE WILL TRAIN! PIKES PEAK ACURA has immediate openings for new and used car salespeople. Business is booming! $3200 per month NO EXPERIENCE ...

4. Outside Sales Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ AmeriPro Roofing

📍 Lake George, CO

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Representative (Restoration Specialist) Are you still searching for that perfect work-life balance? Something that you can make your own hours without sacrificing pay, and feel good about the ...