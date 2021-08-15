Cancel
Meade, KS

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Meade

Posted by 
Meade Times
Meade Times
 7 days ago

(MEADE, KS) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Meade.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Meade:


1. Registered Nurse - ER - 13 Week Contract ($1990/wk)

🏛️ Jackson Nurse Professionals

📍 Minneola, KS

💰 $1,990 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

A challenging but rewarding position is open for a Registered Nurse with experience caring for patients undergoing life-threatening trauma or illnesses for a 13 week contract assignment at a ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. CDL-A Truck Driver - Reefer

🏛️ Decker Truck Line, Inc.

📍 Meade, KS

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Reefer Drivers We have been hitting the road for 90 years and we aren't stopping any time soon. Our drive is what keeps us going and our dedicated team is what keeps us strong. Here's to 90 more ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $1,547 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Minneola, KS

💰 $1,547 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in Minneola, Kansas. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency Department

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $1547.42 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Minneola, KS

💰 $1,547 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking an experienced Emergency Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Minneola, KS. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: 08/16/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Meade Times

Meade Times

Meade, KS
ABOUT

With Meade Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

