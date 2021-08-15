Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Yeehaw Junction, FL

These jobs are hiring in Yeehaw Junction — and they let you set your own schedule

Posted by 
Yeehaw Junction News Alert
Yeehaw Junction News Alert
 7 days ago

(Yeehaw Junction, FL) Ever think it would be nice to set your own schedule? From the advent of the internet to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we work has changed, and more companies are allowing workers to choose flexible schedules. Check out these Yeehaw Junction-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WRVQW_0bSODzg800

1. Wild Island Part-Time Work-at-Home Customer Order Specialist

🏛️ HSN

📍 Lorida, FL

💰 $11 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Our Customer Order Specialists make someone's day every day! Shop with our HSN customers by leading them through their sales purchases and suggesting additional products they might enjoy, educating ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Sebring Part-Time Work-at-Home Customer Order Specialist

🏛️ HSNi, LLC

📍 Sebring, FL

💰 $11 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Details Our Customer Order Specialists make someone's day every day! Shop with our HSN customers by leading them through their sales purchases and suggesting additional products they might enjoy ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Patient Advocate - (Full or Part-Time) - Medical Cannabis - Fort Pierce

🏛️ Liberty Health Sciences

📍 Fort Pierce, FL

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Job Summary The focus of this role is to provide support patients with memorable experiences and education on company products and practices. The responsibility of the patient advocate is to ensure ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Certified Teacher (21st Century Experience)

🏛️ Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Lucie County

📍 Fort Pierce, FL

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Description Job Title: Certified Teacher Salary: $25 per hour Hours: Hours will vary; part-time Reports to: Club Director Location: Garden Terrace Club, 3104 Avenue J, Fort Pierce, FL * POSITION ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Yeehaw Junction News Alert

Yeehaw Junction News Alert

Yeehaw Junction, FL
29
Followers
187
Post
723
Views
ABOUT

With Yeehaw Junction News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Pierce, FL
City
Sebring, FL
City
Yeehaw Junction, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hsn#Llc Sebring#Garden Terrace Club
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Hill

Pentagon orders civilian airlines to assist in Afghanistan evacuation

The Pentagon announced early Sunday that it has activated the Civil Reserve Air Fleet and is requesting assistance from commercial airlines with the evacuation of Afghanistan. American Airlines, Atlas Air, Delta Air Lines, Omni Air, Hawaiian Airlines and United Airlines will provide a total of 18 aircraft to support the evacuation of U.S. citizens and personnel, special immigrant visa applicants and other at-risk individuals from Afghanistan, the Department of Defense said in a statement. It added that it does not anticipate a "major impact" to commercial flights from the activation.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy