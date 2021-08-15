These jobs are hiring in Yeehaw Junction — and they let you set your own schedule

(Yeehaw Junction, FL) Ever think it would be nice to set your own schedule? From the advent of the internet to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we work has changed, and more companies are allowing workers to choose flexible schedules. Check out these Yeehaw Junction-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours.



1. Wild Island Part-Time Work-at-Home Customer Order Specialist

🏛️ HSN

📍 Lorida, FL

💰 $11 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Our Customer Order Specialists make someone's day every day! Shop with our HSN customers by leading them through their sales purchases and suggesting additional products they might enjoy, educating ...

2. Sebring Part-Time Work-at-Home Customer Order Specialist

🏛️ HSNi, LLC

📍 Sebring, FL

💰 $11 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Details Our Customer Order Specialists make someone's day every day! Shop with our HSN customers by leading them through their sales purchases and suggesting additional products they might enjoy ...

3. Patient Advocate - (Full or Part-Time) - Medical Cannabis - Fort Pierce

🏛️ Liberty Health Sciences

📍 Fort Pierce, FL

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Job Summary The focus of this role is to provide support patients with memorable experiences and education on company products and practices. The responsibility of the patient advocate is to ensure ...

4. Certified Teacher (21st Century Experience)

🏛️ Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Lucie County

📍 Fort Pierce, FL

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Description Job Title: Certified Teacher Salary: $25 per hour Hours: Hours will vary; part-time Reports to: Club Director Location: Garden Terrace Club, 3104 Avenue J, Fort Pierce, FL * POSITION ...