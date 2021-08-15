Cancel
Woodville, MS

Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Woodville

Posted by 
Woodville News Flash
 7 days ago

(WOODVILLE, MS) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Woodville companies are hiring.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Woodville:


1. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $2,520 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Natchez, MS

💰 $2,520 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ascend National Healthcare Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Natchez, Mississippi. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/15/2021, Earn Up to 55 CPM

🏛️ Dart - Company Driver

📍 Natchez, MS

💰 $2,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A OTR Truck Drivers! Full Benefits - 99% No-Touch Freight Earn up to 55 CPM - Up to $2,400 Bi-Weekly Pay Guarantee Introducing our BRAND-NEW and improved pay package that ALL CDL-A OTR ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Hiring Mechanics

🏛️ Amwaste LLC

📍 Norwood, LA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Benefits: $15 - $35+ hourly based on position and location 7 days of paid time off - increases to 14 days at 3 years of service Optional employee-paid additional life insurance and 401K plan BCBS ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Customer Services Sales Agent

🏛️ The Greene Group, Llc- Beverley Greene

📍 Natchez, MS

💰 $22,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a passionate, self-driven, natural born salesperson with a desire to make a difference in people's lives. As a Licensed Insurance Sales Representative you will be part of a team that ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Work At Home Bilingual Retention Account Executive

🏛️ DISH

📍 Natchez, MS

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Travel Occupational Therapist - $1750 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Jackson, LA

💰 $1,750 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking an experienced Occupational Therapist for an exciting Travel Allied job in Jackson, LA. Shift: 5x8 hr days Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $1750 / Week Occupational ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Natchez, MS

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Travel Nurse RN - Post Partum - $1,814 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Natchez, MS

💰 $1,814 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Host Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN Post Partum for a travel nursing job in Natchez, Mississippi. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Post Partum * Discipline: RN * Start Date: ASAP

Click Here to Apply Now

9. CDL Regional Truck Driver - Home Weekends - Earn Up to 65 CPM Base Pay

🏛️ Paschall Truck Lines - Southeast Dedicated

📍 Natchez, MS

💰 $1,250 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Seeking CDL-A Truck Drivers Dedicated Opportunity - Home Weekends! Start up to 65 CPM base pay - $1,250/Week Minimum Pay Protection + $5k Transition Bonus PTL - 85 years in business and growing

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Travel Occupational Therapist - $1,675 per week

🏛️ Club Staffing

📍 Jackson, LA

💰 $1,675 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Club Staffing is seeking a travel Occupational Therapist for a travel job in Jackson, Louisiana. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Occupational Therapist * Discipline: Therapy * Start Date

Click Here to Apply Now

