Killeen, TX

Start immediately with these jobs in Killeen

Posted by 
Killeen Voice
 7 days ago

(Killeen, TX) Ready to work tomorrow? These companies in Killeen are looking for people who can start immediately.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06ZXW4_0bSODxug00

1. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ Club Demonstration Services

📍 Georgetown, TX

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Customer Service Representative

🏛️ Employment Solutions of New York, Inc.

📍 Killeen, TX

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We have SEVERAL Customer Service Representatives (CSR) openings to start immediately in the Killeen area. We are looking for individuals that possess strong customer service skills to receive ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. CDL-A Dedicated Team Truck Driver

🏛️ U.S.Xpress

📍 Killeen, TX

💰 $2,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

U.S. Xpress is offering great Dedicated HOME WEEKLY Openings for CDL A Team Drivers! TEAMS OR SOLOS THAT WANT TO TEAM! * NEW $30,000 SIGN ON BONUS/SPLIT! * Teams for Immediate Seating or we will find ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Major Pay Increase CDL A Independent Contractors / Owner Operators - Linehaul

🏛️ SE Independent Delivery Service Inc

📍 Georgetown, TX

💰 $160,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Call us immediately to discover where your PAY would INCREASE! (888) 622-6349 CDL A Independent Contractors and Owner Operators Major Pay Increase: NEW AVG PAY/Mile: $1.50/mile Up from $1.35 Our ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 Killeen, TX

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Killeen Voice

Killeen, TX
105
Followers
176
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

With Killeen Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy