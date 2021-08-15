Cancel
North Manchester, IN

A job on your schedule? These North Manchester positions offer flexible hours

North Manchester Today
North Manchester Today
 7 days ago

(North Manchester, IN) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in North Manchester are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.

1. Part-Time Evening Cleaners-Rochester

🏛️ C&C Cleaning Services

📍 Rochester, IN

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

C&C Cleaning Services is looking for reliable, hardworking individuals to maintain and clean our commercial accounts in the Rochester area. We are looking for individuals that are interested in ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. E-Commerce Item Lister (Part Time)

🏛️ Indiana State Job Bank

📍 Fort Wayne, IN

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Job SummaryNot only will you earn an income, you will also be helping others within our community!Goodwill Industries of Northeast Indiana, Inc is a 501 (c) 3 nonprofit organization that creates ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. CDL Class A Driver

🏛️ S & S Keller Construction, Inc.

📍 Huntington, IN

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Part time CDL Class A Driver to join our team! You will be responsible for safely operating a truck with a capacity of at least 26,000 pounds Gross Vehicle Weight (GVW). We are also ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Account Executive - NO COLD CALLING!!! Warm Leads!! 75K-300K OPP!!!

🏛️ Symmetry Financial Group - Rustman Agency

📍 Wabash, IN

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Position: Field Agent Underwriter/Leadership Position Employment Type: Full time and Part time positions available. Compensation: 100% Commission Based; UNCAPPED commissions with no limit on what you ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. PT Caregiver - Up to $15/hr

🏛️ CareInHomes

📍 Bippus, IN

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Start you new career as a caregiver today! Benefits: *Competitive Pay *Flexibility in your schedule *Full-time or Part-time opportunities *Daytime to evenings and even weekend shifts *Live-in ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Part Time Merchandiser - Columbia City, IN

🏛️ American Greetings

📍 Columbia City, IN

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

As a Part-Time Merchandiser with American Greetings, you'll be a vital part of our company's purpose; To make the world a more thoughtful and caring place. We are looking for motivated and energetic ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. PT/FT Weekday Caregiver - up to $15/hr

🏛️ CareInHomes

📍 Bippus, IN

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

The non-medical caregiver industry is growing at an alarming rate and good, reliable providers are in high demand. Create a flexible schedule that works for you. Apply for both Part-Time or Full-Time ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. After School Site Director - Brentwood Elementary

🏛️ YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne

📍 Fort Wayne, IN

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Job Summary: The Child Care Services Branch of the YMCA is seeking an enthusiastic and compassionate part-time After School Child Care Site Director for the school year to join our team. Child care ...

Click Here to Apply Now

North Manchester Today

North Manchester Today

North Manchester, IN
ABOUT

With North Manchester Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

