A job on your schedule? These North Manchester positions offer flexible hours

(North Manchester, IN) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in North Manchester are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.



1. Part-Time Evening Cleaners-Rochester

🏛️ C&C Cleaning Services

📍 Rochester, IN

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

C&C Cleaning Services is looking for reliable, hardworking individuals to maintain and clean our commercial accounts in the Rochester area. We are looking for individuals that are interested in ...

2. E-Commerce Item Lister (Part Time)

🏛️ Indiana State Job Bank

📍 Fort Wayne, IN

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Job SummaryNot only will you earn an income, you will also be helping others within our community!Goodwill Industries of Northeast Indiana, Inc is a 501 (c) 3 nonprofit organization that creates ...

3. CDL Class A Driver

🏛️ S & S Keller Construction, Inc.

📍 Huntington, IN

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Part time CDL Class A Driver to join our team! You will be responsible for safely operating a truck with a capacity of at least 26,000 pounds Gross Vehicle Weight (GVW). We are also ...

4. Account Executive - NO COLD CALLING!!! Warm Leads!! 75K-300K OPP!!!

🏛️ Symmetry Financial Group - Rustman Agency

📍 Wabash, IN

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Position: Field Agent Underwriter/Leadership Position Employment Type: Full time and Part time positions available. Compensation: 100% Commission Based; UNCAPPED commissions with no limit on what you ...

5. PT Caregiver - Up to $15/hr

🏛️ CareInHomes

📍 Bippus, IN

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Start you new career as a caregiver today! Benefits: *Competitive Pay *Flexibility in your schedule *Full-time or Part-time opportunities *Daytime to evenings and even weekend shifts *Live-in ...

6. Part Time Merchandiser - Columbia City, IN

🏛️ American Greetings

📍 Columbia City, IN

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

As a Part-Time Merchandiser with American Greetings, you'll be a vital part of our company's purpose; To make the world a more thoughtful and caring place. We are looking for motivated and energetic ...

7. PT/FT Weekday Caregiver - up to $15/hr

🏛️ CareInHomes

📍 Bippus, IN

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

The non-medical caregiver industry is growing at an alarming rate and good, reliable providers are in high demand. Create a flexible schedule that works for you. Apply for both Part-Time or Full-Time ...

8. After School Site Director - Brentwood Elementary

🏛️ YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne

📍 Fort Wayne, IN

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Job Summary: The Child Care Services Branch of the YMCA is seeking an enthusiastic and compassionate part-time After School Child Care Site Director for the school year to join our team. Child care ...