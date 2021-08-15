Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Mansfield

(MANSFIELD, LA) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Mansfield companies are hiring.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Mansfield:

1. Travel Nurse - RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $3672 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Shreveport, LA

💰 $3,672 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Advantis Medical is seeking an experienced Intensive Care Unit Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Shreveport, LA. Shift: Inquire Start Date: 08/30/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay ...

2. Veterans Preferred - QA Supervisor

🏛️ Orion Talent

📍 Shreveport, LA

💰 $70 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Military Veterans are Encouraged to Apply. Our client is the leading provider of electric motor and generator repair services in North America for continuous process industries, including power ...

3. Top Producing Sales agents / Work from home

🏛️ The Vibbert Agency

📍 Coushatta, LA

💰 $115,693 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Remote Sales Agents and Entrepreneurs Wanted The Vibbert Agency Fort Worth, TX Type: Part/Full Time Want to make $1000+ a week? Start part-time and build your own empire within our FAST-growing ...

4. Field Service Engineer - Automated and Industrial Machinery - Direct Hire

🏛️ RemX

📍 Shreveport, LA

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description ** Great opportunity with an industry leader that is growing rapidly! ** * $35 - $40/hr base pay plus OT, per diem, paid travel ($100k or more end of year) * 4+ years experience in Field ...

5. Customer Service Representative - Consultant

🏛️ Team WCPS of US

📍 Shreveport, LA

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

If you are interested in working with an amazing team, with full training from the ground up, weekly pay, and flexible hours, read below. We are looking to hire 3 new team members by the end of this ...

6. RN Home Health

🏛️ Right Fit Recruitment Inc

📍 Mansfield, LA

💰 $70,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

RN Home Health Sign on bonus $7,500 Responsibilities: * RN Case Managers will administer skilled nursing care to patients requiring professional nursing service per the physician's orders and under ...

7. Insurance Sales Agent - Natchitoches, LA

🏛️ Kemper

📍 Pelican, LA

💰 $68,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Role: Insurance Sales Agent Employment Type: Full Time Pay: Commission Based We pay for performance! Successful first year agents average pay of nearly $38K in their first year with the second year ...

8. Travel Nurse RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $2,857 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Shreveport, LA

💰 $2,857 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN ICU - Intensive Care Unit for a travel nursing job in Shreveport, Louisiana. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ICU - Intensive Care Unit

9. Travel Nurse RN - Progressive Care Unit - $2,626 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Shreveport, LA

💰 $2,626 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN Progressive Care Unit for a travel nursing job in Shreveport, Louisiana. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Progressive Care Unit * Discipline ...

10. Travel Nurse - RN - LD - Labor and Delivery - $2313.6 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Shreveport, LA

💰 $2,313 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Host Healthcare is seeking an experienced Labor and Delivery Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Shreveport, LA. Shift: 3x12 hr days Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $2313 ...