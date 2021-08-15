Start immediately with these jobs in Forrest City

(Forrest City, AR) Whether it's paying a bill or meeting an upcoming financial goal, sometimes you just need to get a job! These Forrest City companies are hiring now, looking for workers to start immediately.



1. CDL-A Flatbed Truck Driver Earn up to $130K a Year!

🏛️ Western Express

📍 Forrest City, AR

💰 $130,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Flatbed Drivers! Earn up to $130,000/yr or more! CALL TO SPEAK WITH A SEATING SPECIALIST TODAY! 877-890-9882 Western Express has immediate openings for company drivers and driver trainers in ...

2. Sales Rep - No Experience Needed; Hiring Immediately (Training Offered)

🏛️ Platinum Supplemental Insurance

📍 Forrest City, AR

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Representative - Rural Markets If you're exploring sales careers, you already know sales is the way to get ahead. You can sell just about anywhere, but the key is knowing how to spot the right ...

3. Package Handler - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ Amazon

📍 Crawfordsville, AR

💰 $100 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

New hires who show proof of their Covid-19 vaccination earn a $100 bonus their first day. Location: Memphis, TN Hourly pay rate: Up to $18.40, plus $1,000* sign-on bonus, when you start your Day 1 ...

4. Package Handler - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ Amazon

📍 Proctor, AR

💰 $100 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

New hires who show proof of their Covid-19 vaccination earn a $100 bonus their first day. Shifts: Morning, Day, Weekend Location: Memphis Hourly pay rate: Up to $15.50, plus $1,000* sign-on bonus ...