Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Lancaster require no experience
(Lancaster, CA) These companies are hiring Lancaster residents without prior experience. Get your foot in the door with one of these jobs - you never know where it could take you!
1. Driver - No Experience Needed
🏛️ Amazon DSP Driver
📍 Lancaster, CA
💰 $17 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Delivery Driver - DAX8 Palmdale, CA (Starting Pay $17.50/hr+) - Amazon Delivery Service Partners Shifts: Morning, afternoon, weekday and/or weekend Location: DAX8 - Palmdale - 600 West Technology ...
2. Customer Service Warrior
🏛️ Allstate Insurance - Cullen Insurance Agency
📍 Palmdale, CA
💰 $50,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Offer top notch customer service to our customers. We are a very family orientated culture and support each other. This role is our entry level role in our company and there is a lot to learn and ...
3. Truck Driver - Recent Grads - Earn $50,000/Year - No CDL Required
🏛️ CRST - Students & Recent Grads
📍 Lancaster, CA
💰 $8,000 monthly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Looking to Get Your CDL or Just Graduated? CRST can help! We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn $50k+ in your first year with the opportunity ...
4. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)
🏛️ Asset Protection Life Insurance
📍 Lancaster, CA
💰 $1,500 weekly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...
5. Life Insurance Sales - Exclusive Free TV/Direct Mail Leads Earn $150k+
🏛️ Taylored Legacy
📍 Lancaster, CA
💰 $250,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
#1 Final Expense Life Insurance Agency and company in the nation, looking for outgoing individuals to help us grow our sales force in your area. No experience is required; growth opportunity ...
