Delmita, TX

These Delmita companies are looking for workers now, no experience necessary

Posted by 
Delmita Daily
Delmita Daily
 7 days ago

(Delmita, TX) Looking to get your foot in the door in Delmita? Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ycPH1_0bSODrcK00

1. Entry Level

🏛️ Ready Every Second

📍 Mcallen, TX

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ready Every Second is a premier solar consulting firm with offices in North & South Texas. Currently, we're looking to add to our MCALLEN Ready Team located in McAllen. The Solar Appointment Setter ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Insurance marketer

🏛️ Saul Trevino-Farmers Insurance Agency

📍 Mission, TX

💰 $36,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our insurance office is looking for a confident and highly motivated individual that's interested in a great entry level telemarketer/ lead generator opportunity. As an entry level telemarketer/ lead ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Entry Level Customer Service Manager

🏛️ Platinum Group

📍 Mcallen, TX

💰 $54,600 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description Who we are: We are an interactive, dynamic promotional marketing firm representing Fortune 500 clients among an expanding client base. We develop cost effective, efficient marketing ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Now Hiring Professional CDL-A Company Truck Drivers

🏛️ Transport America

📍 Mcallen, TX

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for COMPANY DRIVERS & STUDENTS/RECENT GRADSBenefits * Top pay as high as $0.70 CPM split for experienced team drivers * Top pay as high as $0.55 CPM for experienced solo ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Truck Driver Trainees Needed - PAID Class A CDL Training! (Mission)

🏛️ Stevens Transport

📍 Mission, TX

💰 $70,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ALL COSTS COVERED! COMPANY PAID CDL TRAINING! Earn up to $50,000 this year at Steens Transport! BECOME A TRUCK DRIVER FOR STEVENS TRANSPORT! Join the Stevens Transport family as a professional truck ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Avg. $72,000/Year + Sign-On

🏛️ Sygma - San Antonio

📍 Brooks County, TX

💰 $2,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL Class A Drivers For Dedicated Delivery Routes In San Antonio, TX Recent Graduates Welcome - Great Home Time - Under 24 Hours Out Average $72,000/year - $2,500 Sign-On Bonus - Weekly ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Entry Level Solar Appointment Setters

🏛️ Ready Every Second

📍 Mcallen, TX

💰 $4,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ready Every Second is currently hiring Entry Level Solar Appointment Setters for our McAllen Ready Team This is an entry level position so no experience is required. We are looking for reliable and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Marketer

🏛️ MONICA FERNANDEZ-Farmers Insurance Agency

📍 Edinburg, TX

💰 $24,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our insurance office is looking for a confident and highly motivated individual that's interested in a great entry level telemarketer/ lead generator opportunity. As an entry level telemarketer/ lead ...

Click Here to Apply Now

