Starbuck, WA

Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Starbuck

Starbuck Daily
Starbuck Daily
 7 days ago

(STARBUCK, WA) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Starbuck.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Starbuck:


1. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $2192 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Pomeroy, WA

💰 $2,192 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking an experienced Emergency Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Pomeroy, WA. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: ASAP Duration: 16 weeks Pay: $2192 ...

2. Class A CDL Car Haul Truck Drivers

🏛️ Hogan Transportation

📍 Washtucna, WA

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Drivers for Dedicated Runs - Car Haul Car Haulers - Quit guessing what your percentage pay is going to be! Get paid hourly, make more, and earn a consistent income. Hogan offers our ...

3. CDL Team Drivers - Home Weekly - Earn $50k-$80k/Year + $7,500 Sign-On

🏛️ AutoZone - Pasco

📍 Starbuck, WA

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

AutoZone is Now Hiring Class A CDL Team Drivers! Earn Up to $80k Yearly - $7,500 Sign-On Bonus AutoZone, Inc., the leading retailer and a leading distributor of automotive replacement parts and ...

4. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Avg. $1,600-$1,800/Week + $5k Sign-On

🏛️ James J. Williams Transport

📍 Starbuck, WA

💰 $5,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Tanker Truck Drivers NEW industry-leading pay packages - Weekly Home Time - $5K Sign-On Bonus Offer Now Hiring For: * Experienced CDL-A Drivers * Regional Routes Available * Home ...

5. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $2,350 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Pomeroy, WA

💰 $2,350 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

KPG Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in Pomeroy, Washington. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency Department

Starbuck Daily

Starbuck, WA
ABOUT

With Starbuck Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

