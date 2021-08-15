Cancel
Colorado State

Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Colorado Springs

Colorado Springs News Watch
 7 days ago

(COLORADO SPRINGS, CO) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Colorado Springs.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Colorado Springs:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mi0BV_0bSODoDN00

1. CDL Owner Operator Truck Driver - Earn $220,000-$275,000/Year

🏛️ WD Logistics

📍 Fort Carson, CO

💰 $275,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Seeking Owner Operator Truck Drivers! Flexible Home Time - Earn $220,000-$275,000/Year! WD Logistics, LLC is looking to partner with service-oriented owner-operators to haul bulk dairy and food ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Travel Nurse RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $2,737 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Colorado Springs, CO

💰 $2,737 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Atlas MedStaff is seeking a travel nurse RN ICU - Intensive Care Unit for a travel nursing job in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ICU - Intensive Care Unit

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Senior Software Engineer

🏛️ CyberCoders

📍 Colorado Springs, CO

💰 $130,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Senior Software Engineer If you are a Senior Software Engineer with 3-5 years of experience, please read on! We are a medium-sized company that is working with cutting-edge, geospatial technologies

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Licensed Personal Lines Producer- Unlimited PTO

🏛️ Equity Insurance Group

📍 Colorado Springs, CO

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Licensed Personal Lines Producer- Unlimited PTO! I am looking for insurance salespeople that want to sell 20K in 2 days and take the rest of the week off. Seriously ! Are you a P&C licensed agent ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. REMOTE Automotive Account Executive

🏛️ Jobot

📍 Colorado Springs, CO

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Account Executive needed for rapidly growing automotive marketing agency This Jobot Job is hosted by: Garrett Rice-Earl Are you a fit? Easy Apply now by clicking the "Apply Now" button and sending us ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Marketing Communications Writer Senior

🏛️ Anthem, Inc

📍 Colorado Springs, CO

💰 $92,190 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description SHIFT: Day Job SCHEDULE: Full-time Your Talent. Our Vision. At Anthem, Inc., it's a powerful combination, and the foundation upon which we're creating greater access to care for our ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Interviewing for a School Psychologist Job | Mountain, CO area

🏛️ Sunbelt Staffing

📍 Monument, CO

💰 $43 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Interviewing for a School Psychologist Job | Mountain, CO area Sunbelt Staffing is ready to review resumes and set up an interview to hire a full-time School Psychologist for the upcoming school year ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. School Occupational Therapist - Colorado Springs, CO

🏛️ OTJobs.com

📍 Colorado Springs, CO

💰 $40 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Applicants must have at least a Masters in Occupational Therapy We are currently assisting a school district in the Colorado Springs, Colorado area who is searching for a full time Occupational ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Client Services Director

🏛️ COMCOR INC

📍 Colorado Springs, CO

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Details Job Location CO- 5465 Mark Dabling Blvd - Colorado Springs, CO Position Type Full Time Education Level 4 Year Degree Salary Range $80,000.00 Salary/year Travel Percentage Negligible Job ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Fast Casual Restaurant Operating Partner

🏛️ Goodwin Recruiting

📍 Colorado Springs, CO

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

A nationwide, up-and-coming fast-casual restaurant group will be opening 3 locations in Colorado Springs over the next 12 months! They are seeking a high-energy leader to join their team and become ...

Click Here to Apply Now

With Colorado Springs News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

