These Anchorage companies are looking for workers now, no experience necessary

(Anchorage, AK) Looking to get your foot in the door in Anchorage? Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience.



1. Independent Sales Agent - 100k+ income - NO EXPERIENCE REQUIRED

🏛️ Family First Life

📍 Anchorage, AK

💰 $200,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

FFL Agency believes every sales agent who works with us can earn SIX FIGURES in the FIRST YEAR! Full & Part Time Agents are welcome. Products Offered - Mortgage Protection, IUL's, Final Expense ...

2. Mobile Security Officer

🏛️ Securitas Security Services

📍 Anchorage, AK

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Mobile Security Officer *Entry Level! Apply today for immediate consideration!* As a Security Officer with Securitas you will be responsible for the security and safety of property and personnel. You ...

3. Digital Media Assistant

🏛️ Mosaic Media Agency

📍 Anchorage, AK

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking for someone who loves digital media, has drive, and shows a willingness to learn. This is an entry-level position with a great opportunity to grow. The focus of this position will be ...

4. Sales Representative Opportunity at Top Tech Company for Recent Grads

🏛️ Victory Lap

📍 Anchorage, AK

💰 $69,119 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Interested in Tech Sales? Find out why Victory Lap is the #1 Bootcamp for individuals looking to not just get a job in this fast-growing industry but also launch a successful, life-changing career in ...

5. Entry Level Sales - Work From Home

🏛️ Family Protection Center

📍 Anchorage, AK

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Be your own boss! Set your own hours! Be in control of how much money you make! We are looking for individuals who want to ditch the 9-5 and make their own work schedule. We are hiring for full or ...