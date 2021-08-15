Cancel
Anchorage News Watch

These Anchorage companies are looking for workers now, no experience necessary

Posted by 
Anchorage News Watch
Anchorage News Watch
 7 days ago

(Anchorage, AK) Looking to get your foot in the door in Anchorage? Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mi0BV_0bSODnKe00

1. Independent Sales Agent - 100k+ income - NO EXPERIENCE REQUIRED

🏛️ Family First Life

📍 Anchorage, AK

💰 $200,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

FFL Agency believes every sales agent who works with us can earn SIX FIGURES in the FIRST YEAR! Full & Part Time Agents are welcome. Products Offered - Mortgage Protection, IUL's, Final Expense ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Mobile Security Officer

🏛️ Securitas Security Services

📍 Anchorage, AK

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Mobile Security Officer *Entry Level! Apply today for immediate consideration!* As a Security Officer with Securitas you will be responsible for the security and safety of property and personnel. You ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Digital Media Assistant

🏛️ Mosaic Media Agency

📍 Anchorage, AK

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking for someone who loves digital media, has drive, and shows a willingness to learn. This is an entry-level position with a great opportunity to grow. The focus of this position will be ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Sales Representative Opportunity at Top Tech Company for Recent Grads

🏛️ Victory Lap

📍 Anchorage, AK

💰 $69,119 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Interested in Tech Sales? Find out why Victory Lap is the #1 Bootcamp for individuals looking to not just get a job in this fast-growing industry but also launch a successful, life-changing career in ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Entry Level Sales - Work From Home

🏛️ Family Protection Center

📍 Anchorage, AK

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Be your own boss! Set your own hours! Be in control of how much money you make! We are looking for individuals who want to ditch the 9-5 and make their own work schedule. We are hiring for full or ...

Click Here to Apply Now

