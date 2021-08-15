Hiring Now: These roles are open in Duncan

(DUNCAN, AZ) Companies in Duncan are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Duncan:

1. Behavioral Medicine Therapist

🏛️ Indian Health Service

📍 San Simon, AZ

💰 $70,349 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Location: San Simon, AZ Exit Disclaimer: You Are Leaving www.ihs.gov Salary Range: $0 to $70,349 / Per Year Open Period: 5/24/2021 to 9/30/2021 Summary: POSITION SUMMARY: Delivers behavioral health ...

2. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Clifton, AZ

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

3. On-Call Paramedics

🏛️ Gila Health Resources

📍 Morenci, AZ

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Seeking On-Call Paramedics for Ground Transports We are seeking paramedics that will be On-Call when patients need to be transported to hospitals in other cities, such as Tucson and Phoenix. This ...

4. CDL-A Company Truck Driver

🏛️ Chalk Mountain Services of Texas

📍 Duncan, AZ

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Chalk Mountain is hiring experienced Class A CDL Truck Drivers in West Texas! Earn Top Hourly Pay Driving for The Industry's #1 Oilfield Trucking Job. $3,000 Sign-On Bonus Chalk Mountain Drivers can ...