Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Defuniak Springs, FL

A job on your schedule? These Defuniak Springs positions offer flexible hours

Posted by 
Defuniak Springs Journal
Defuniak Springs Journal
 7 days ago

(Defuniak Springs, FL) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Defuniak Springs are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Po9NQ_0bSODlZC00

1. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Strength Life Insurance

📍 Crestview, FL

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Retail Store Associate - Earn $14 an hour + $250 Welcome Bonus - Part-Time

🏛️ Shiftsmart

📍 Defuniak Springs, FL

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Why work as a Store Associate with ShiftsmartRole overview: As a store associate you will be working at retail stores in the Pensacola region helping organize new store merchandise. You will unload ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Temporary Driver

🏛️ Randstad Sourceright

📍 Defuniak Springs, FL

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Flexible Schedules. Extra Cash. Temporary Driver $17 per hour Randstad Sourceright is hiring temporary Drivers for FedEx Ground. Enjoy the rewards of this fast-paced job and a chance to work with an ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Reservations Agent

🏛️ 30A Vacay LLC

📍 Santa Rosa Beach, FL

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

HELP WANTED! 30a Vacay is looking for 1 full time or 2 part-time detail oriented and professional people to join our guest relations team in a reservationist position. This is an on-site position

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Defuniak Springs Journal

Defuniak Springs Journal

Defuniak Springs, FL
129
Followers
368
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

With Defuniak Springs Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Crestview, FL
City
Pensacola, FL
City
Defuniak Springs, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Life Insurance#Shiftsmartrole
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Hill

Pentagon orders civilian airlines to assist in Afghanistan evacuation

The Pentagon announced early Sunday that it has activated the Civil Reserve Air Fleet and is requesting assistance from commercial airlines with the evacuation of Afghanistan. American Airlines, Atlas Air, Delta Air Lines, Omni Air, Hawaiian Airlines and United Airlines will provide a total of 18 aircraft to support the evacuation of U.S. citizens and personnel, special immigrant visa applicants and other at-risk individuals from Afghanistan, the Department of Defense said in a statement. It added that it does not anticipate a "major impact" to commercial flights from the activation.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy