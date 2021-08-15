Work remotely in Lawtey — these positions are open now
(Lawtey, FL) From meetings in your pajamas to having your dog or cat by your side all day, working from home has definite benefits. If you've thought about giving it a try, check out these positions — companies are looking for remote workers to fill them today.
1. Sales - Sales Consultant - Award Winning Team
🏛️ The Mathews Agency
📍 Jacksonville, FL
💰 $220,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
We are seeking High Caliber-High Character Sales Consultants + Sales Representatives, who can primarily work remotely, to join our team! Our consultants resolve customer questions and offer solutions ...
2. Financial Services - Work From Home
🏛️ Spade Recruiting
📍 Gainesville, FL
💰 $55,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Position Summary AIL is a leading insurance and supplemental benefits provider. The company provides its clients with value and unbeatable customer service with complete transparency and integrity
3. REMOTE Customer Service Representative
🏛️ Aston Carter
📍 Gainesville, FL
💰 $14 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Aston Carter is currently hiring customer service representatives starting at $14 an hour!! If you or anyone you know may be interested, please apply! Description: Providing call center support to ...
4. Work At Home Bilingual Account Executive - Retention
🏛️ DISH
📍 Gainesville, FL
💰 $29 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...
5. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative
🏛️ DISH
📍 Gainesville, FL
💰 $40,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...
6. WORK FROM HOME Bilingual Customer Service Specialist - Florida Only
🏛️ OptimumCX Customer Experience Solutions
📍 Gainesville, FL
💰 $14 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Full-time And Part-time (minimum 30 Hours Preferred) Compensation $14/hour. This exciting work-from-home job is a direct-hire opportunity with OptimumCX LLC that includes paid, virtual training
7. Inbound Billing - Customer Service Representative (Work from Home, Florida)
🏛️ OptimumCX
📍 Gainesville, FL
💰 $14 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
You must be a resident of Florida to be considered. Compensation: $12 - $14.50 an hour, depending on performance. This exciting work at home job is a direct hire opportunity with OptimumCX LLC
8. Sales Operator - Work from Home Florida
🏛️ OptimumCX Customer Experience Solutions
📍 Gainesville, FL
💰 $10 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
The Sales Operator is responsible for front-end screening, routing and recording inbound calls for the sales organization, from current and prospective customers and partners, you will provide ...
9. Remote Insurance Sales Representative
🏛️ Allstate - Stefanie Cubbedge
📍 Jacksonville, FL
💰 $85,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
We are seeking energetic individuals with an entrepreneurial spirit to join our fast pace agency sales department. As an independent insurance professional you will work with a dynamic team of sales ...
