Work remotely in Lawtey — these positions are open now

1. Sales - Sales Consultant - Award Winning Team

🏛️ The Mathews Agency

📍 Jacksonville, FL

💰 $220,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking High Caliber-High Character Sales Consultants + Sales Representatives, who can primarily work remotely, to join our team! Our consultants resolve customer questions and offer solutions ...

2. Financial Services - Work From Home

🏛️ Spade Recruiting

📍 Gainesville, FL

💰 $55,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Position Summary AIL is a leading insurance and supplemental benefits provider. The company provides its clients with value and unbeatable customer service with complete transparency and integrity

3. REMOTE Customer Service Representative

🏛️ Aston Carter

📍 Gainesville, FL

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Aston Carter is currently hiring customer service representatives starting at $14 an hour!! If you or anyone you know may be interested, please apply! Description: Providing call center support to ...

4. Work At Home Bilingual Account Executive - Retention

🏛️ DISH

📍 Gainesville, FL

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

5. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Gainesville, FL

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

6. WORK FROM HOME Bilingual Customer Service Specialist - Florida Only

🏛️ OptimumCX Customer Experience Solutions

📍 Gainesville, FL

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Full-time And Part-time (minimum 30 Hours Preferred) Compensation $14/hour. This exciting work-from-home job is a direct-hire opportunity with OptimumCX LLC that includes paid, virtual training

7. Inbound Billing - Customer Service Representative (Work from Home, Florida)

🏛️ OptimumCX

📍 Gainesville, FL

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

You must be a resident of Florida to be considered. Compensation: $12 - $14.50 an hour, depending on performance. This exciting work at home job is a direct hire opportunity with OptimumCX LLC

8. Sales Operator - Work from Home Florida

🏛️ OptimumCX Customer Experience Solutions

📍 Gainesville, FL

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The Sales Operator is responsible for front-end screening, routing and recording inbound calls for the sales organization, from current and prospective customers and partners, you will provide ...

9. Remote Insurance Sales Representative

🏛️ Allstate - Stefanie Cubbedge

📍 Jacksonville, FL

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking energetic individuals with an entrepreneurial spirit to join our fast pace agency sales department. As an independent insurance professional you will work with a dynamic team of sales ...