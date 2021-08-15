Cancel
Muleshoe, TX

Job alert: These Muleshoe jobs are accepting applications

Posted by 
Muleshoe Voice
 7 days ago

(MULESHOE, TX) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Muleshoe.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Muleshoe:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41hfzf_0bSODh2I00

1. CDL Owner Operator Truck Driver - Earn $220,000-$275,000/Year

🏛️ WD Logistics

📍 Clovis, NM

💰 $275,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Seeking Owner Operator Truck Drivers! Flexible Home Time - Earn $220,000-$275,000/Year! WD Logistics, LLC is looking to partner with service-oriented owner-operators to haul bulk dairy and food ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Sales Representative - no income cap $1500+ per week

🏛️ The Weiner Group

📍 Clovis, NM

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Would you like to control your income instead of someone else controlling it? Do you like the idea of creating your own schedule? Are you ready to build your future instead of someone else's? Are you ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Center Nurse Executive (CNE) - Interim - Long Term Care

🏛️ CareerStaff Unlimited

📍 Clovis, NM

💰 $2,505 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Center Nurse Executive (CNE) - Interim - Long Term Care We are hiring qualified a Registered Nurse (RN) for an Interim Center Nurse Executive (CNE) for an opportunity in Clovis, NM. The position ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Travel Nurse - RN - LD - Labor and Delivery - $1836 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Littlefield, TX

💰 $1,836 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Next Move, Inc. is seeking an experienced Labor and Delivery Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Littlefield, TX. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: 09/13/2021 Duration: 13 weeks ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Radiologic Technician Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $20-$37/Hr

🏛️ Healthcare Jobs

📍 Clovis, NM

💰 $37 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $20 - $37/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Radiologic Technician

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Entry Level Positions - Customer Service Experience Required

🏛️ WS Partners of GA

📍 Clovis, NM

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our company is looking to hire 4 new team members by the end of the week. We provide full training from the ground up, great pay and benefits, and we offer a service that you can feel good about

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Driver

🏛️ Pizza Hut

📍 Muleshoe, TX

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description The primary function of delivery drivers at Pizza Hut is transporting orders to customers in a timely fashion. In addition to this core task, you will also be responsible for other ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Senior Retail Stocking Associate $12.80/hr

🏛️ Harbor Freight Tools

📍 Clovis, NM

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our Senior Associates (full-time) support the leadership team through operational execution and delivery of a rewarding customer experience.Why You'll Love It:Closed by 8pm nightlyClosed on ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Unarmed Security Officer

🏛️ Chloeta

📍 Littlefield, TX

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Details Level Entry Job Location Littlefield, TX - Littlefield, TX Position Type Temporary Education Level High School Salary Range $10.75 - $13.58 Hourly Travel Percentage Up to 25% or as ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Class A CDL Solo Truck Driver - Dedicated Lanes, $1,000 Bonus

🏛️ Hendrickson Truck Lines

📍 Clovis, NM

💰 $500 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Class A CDL Over the Road Solo Driver Our Drivers earn top pay in the industry - Get paid for your driving experience/record For more information, give us a call @ (877) 651-8653 ! Solos - starting ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Muleshoe Voice

Muleshoe, TX
ABOUT

With Muleshoe Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

