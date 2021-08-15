Cancel
Cleveland, OH

These Cleveland companies are looking for workers now, no experience necessary

Posted by 
Crooked River Chronicle
Crooked River Chronicle
 7 days ago

(Cleveland, OH) Looking to get your foot in the door in Cleveland? Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42APJU_0bSODg9Z00

1. Administrative Specialist - Partially Remote

🏛️ Recovery Partners - United States

📍 Cleveland, OH

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Recovery Partners is a nationally licensed collection agency located in Scottsdale, AZ. We specialize in Insurance Subrogation for major insurance carriers. Great entry level opportunity! In this ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Sales Advisor

🏛️ Dignity Memorial® Providers

📍 Cleveland, OH

💰 $65,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Pre-Planning Advisor Trainee Job Description Summary Working from home, presents at-need cemetery and pre-need arrangement services and products to consumers. Responsible for achieving monthly sales ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Student Drivers and Recent Graduates Truck Drivers-- 99% no-touch, 80% drop-and-hook freight!

🏛️ CRST Expedited

📍 Cleveland, OH

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Student Driver/Recent GraduatesBenefits * We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn up to $50k in Your First Year

Click Here to Apply Now

4. CDL-A OTR Dry Van Truck Driver - Earn $120K a Year or More!

🏛️ Western Express

📍 Cleveland, OH

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CALL TO SPEAK WITH A SEATING SPECIALIST TODAY! 8779550815 Western Express is now hiring company truck drivers, trainees, and driver trainers. Whether you're an experienced driver or you're just ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Driver - No Experience Needed

🏛️ Amazon DSP Driver

📍 Cleveland, OH

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Delivery Driver - DCL7 Cleveland, OH (Starting Pay $16.50/hr+) - Amazon Delivery Service Partners Shifts: Morning, afternoon, weekday and/or weekend Location: DCL7 - Cleveland - 10801 Madison Avenue ...

Click Here to Apply Now

