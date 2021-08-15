Get hired! Job openings in and around Vandalia

(VANDALIA, IL) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Vandalia.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Vandalia:

1. Travel Nurse - RN - OR - Operating Room - $3147.36 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Centralia, IL

💰 $3,147 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

American Mobile Healthcare is seeking an experienced Operating Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Centralia, IL. Shift: Inquire Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $3147 ...

2. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Hagarstown, IL

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

3. Field Sales Representative

🏛️ PMA USA

📍 Effingham, IL

💰 $78,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are You: · Motivated to influence your own trajectory within a company · Dedicated to the idea of serving others through education and advising · Goal-oriented with a vision for growth · Seeking ...

4. Outreach Coordinator

🏛️ Aston Carter

📍 Effingham, IL

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Start Date: 2 weeks out from the offer. Pay: $20-25/hour +20/hour for gas and hotel + .56 milage - WEEKLY pay Shift: M-F flexible between the hours of 8am - 10pm and some weekends. 40 hours a week ...

5. Restaurant General Manager

🏛️ Bell American - Taco Bell (HS)

📍 Centralia, IL

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hiring General Managers in our Centralia Market! At Taco Bell restaurants, we hope you'll discover your own way to Live Más! As a Restaurant General Manager you: * Are the leader of a multi-million ...

6. Seed Technician / Field production support - 2nd / 3rd shifts

🏛️ Advance Services Inc

📍 Centralia, IL

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Seed Technician - Seasonal through March, 2022 with possible extension Second and Third Shifts Job Includes Forklift operation - so you must have a current, valid driver's license Centrailia, IL ...

7. Temp to Hire: Entry level Assembly Line Position in Centralia,

🏛️ ManpowerGroup

📍 Centralia, IL

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Manpower is hiring for entry level production positions that are available in Centralia, IL with immediate job placements. Do you want to utilize your high school education or equivalent to gain a ...

8. Administrative Assistant

🏛️ Innovative Staff Solutions, Inc.

📍 Effingham, IL

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Innovative Staff Solutions is hiring anAdministrative Assistant for a client in Effingham, IL. The ideal candidate will be outgoing and havea strong attention to detail, customer service experience ...

9. Travel Nurse RN - OR - Operating Room - $3,047 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Centralia, IL

💰 $3,047 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN OR - Operating Room for a travel nursing job in Centralia, Illinois. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: OR - Operating Room * Discipline: RN * ...

10. CDL Truck Driver - Home Every 2 Weeks - Earn Up to $1,470/Week

🏛️ K & B Transportation - Rochelle Dedicated

📍 Hagarstown, IL

💰 $1,470 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

K&B Transportation is Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers Dedicated - Up To $1,470 Per Week K&B Transportation is an OTR refrigerated carrier. We offer a fleet of late model Freightliner Cascadias with ...