Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Vandalia, IL

Get hired! Job openings in and around Vandalia

Posted by 
Vandalia News Watch
Vandalia News Watch
 7 days ago

(VANDALIA, IL) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Vandalia.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Vandalia:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49acH3_0bSODfGq00

1. Travel Nurse - RN - OR - Operating Room - $3147.36 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Centralia, IL

💰 $3,147 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

American Mobile Healthcare is seeking an experienced Operating Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Centralia, IL. Shift: Inquire Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $3147 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Hagarstown, IL

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Field Sales Representative

🏛️ PMA USA

📍 Effingham, IL

💰 $78,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are You: · Motivated to influence your own trajectory within a company · Dedicated to the idea of serving others through education and advising · Goal-oriented with a vision for growth · Seeking ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Outreach Coordinator

🏛️ Aston Carter

📍 Effingham, IL

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Start Date: 2 weeks out from the offer. Pay: $20-25/hour +20/hour for gas and hotel + .56 milage - WEEKLY pay Shift: M-F flexible between the hours of 8am - 10pm and some weekends. 40 hours a week ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Restaurant General Manager

🏛️ Bell American - Taco Bell (HS)

📍 Centralia, IL

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hiring General Managers in our Centralia Market! At Taco Bell restaurants, we hope you'll discover your own way to Live Más! As a Restaurant General Manager you: * Are the leader of a multi-million ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Seed Technician / Field production support - 2nd / 3rd shifts

🏛️ Advance Services Inc

📍 Centralia, IL

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Seed Technician - Seasonal through March, 2022 with possible extension Second and Third Shifts Job Includes Forklift operation - so you must have a current, valid driver's license Centrailia, IL ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Temp to Hire: Entry level Assembly Line Position in Centralia,

🏛️ ManpowerGroup

📍 Centralia, IL

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Manpower is hiring for entry level production positions that are available in Centralia, IL with immediate job placements. Do you want to utilize your high school education or equivalent to gain a ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Administrative Assistant

🏛️ Innovative Staff Solutions, Inc.

📍 Effingham, IL

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Innovative Staff Solutions is hiring anAdministrative Assistant for a client in Effingham, IL. The ideal candidate will be outgoing and havea strong attention to detail, customer service experience ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Travel Nurse RN - OR - Operating Room - $3,047 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Centralia, IL

💰 $3,047 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN OR - Operating Room for a travel nursing job in Centralia, Illinois. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: OR - Operating Room * Discipline: RN * ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. CDL Truck Driver - Home Every 2 Weeks - Earn Up to $1,470/Week

🏛️ K & B Transportation - Rochelle Dedicated

📍 Hagarstown, IL

💰 $1,470 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

K&B Transportation is Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers Dedicated - Up To $1,470 Per Week K&B Transportation is an OTR refrigerated carrier. We offer a fleet of late model Freightliner Cascadias with ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Vandalia News Watch

Vandalia News Watch

Vandalia, IL
50
Followers
144
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Vandalia News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Effingham, IL
City
Rochelle, IL
State
Illinois State
City
Vandalia, IL
City
Centralia, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Nursing#U S Economy#Il#Drivers Earn#Pma Usa Effingham#Shift M F#Hs#Taco Bell#Live M S#Seed Technician Field#Centrailia#Assembly Line Position#Vivian#Totalmed Staffing#K B Transportation#Cdl A Company Drivers#Otr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Hill

Pentagon orders civilian airlines to assist in Afghanistan evacuation

The Pentagon announced early Sunday that it has activated the Civil Reserve Air Fleet and is requesting assistance from commercial airlines with the evacuation of Afghanistan. American Airlines, Atlas Air, Delta Air Lines, Omni Air, Hawaiian Airlines and United Airlines will provide a total of 18 aircraft to support the evacuation of U.S. citizens and personnel, special immigrant visa applicants and other at-risk individuals from Afghanistan, the Department of Defense said in a statement. It added that it does not anticipate a "major impact" to commercial flights from the activation.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy