Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Del Rio

(DEL RIO, TX) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Del Rio.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Del Rio:

1. Medical Receptionist/Front Desk

🏛️ Skilled Pain Care Clinic, PA

📍 Del Rio, TX

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking for a full-time medical receptionist at our pain management clinic. Hours: M-F 8 AM - 5 PM Duties: Manage front desk. Answer multiple phones calls. Check IN/OUT patients. Verify ...

2. Insurance Sales and Customer Service Representative

🏛️ Farmers District Office

📍 Del Rio, TX

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a passionate, self-driven, natural born salesperson with a desire to make a difference in people's lives. As a Insurance Sales Representative you will be part of a team that is helping ...

3. Travel Nurse RN - Cardiac Cath Lab - $1,347 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Del Rio, TX

💰 $1,347 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Aequor Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN Cardiac Cath Lab for a travel nursing job in Del Rio, Texas. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Cardiac Cath Lab * Discipline: RN * Start Date ...

4. Life Insurance Sales Representative - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Del Rio, TX

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

5. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Del Rio, TX

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

6. Urgent Hires Class A CDL Drivers : Home Weekly : 6000 Bonus

🏛️ Blazing Hot

📍 Del Rio, TX

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

URGENT HIRES ____________ Home weekly! $6,000 Bonus ____________ Dedicated Dollar Tree Class A Drivers Del Rio, Tx 78840 ________________ What will You do? ________________ Deliver & unload freight ...

7. CDL Team Truck Driver (Can Match) - Earn $70,000/Year + Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ U.S. Xpress - Tag Team

📍 Del Rio, TX

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

U.S. Xpress is Hiring CDL-A Tag Team Drivers Earn $70,000/year with UP TO 18 WEEKS OFF! $1,000 Transition Bonus! Up to $30,000 in Sign-On Bonuses! LIVE THE DREAM. DRIVE TAG TEAM. U.S. Xpress Tag ...

8. CDL-A Company Truck Driver

🏛️ Chalk Mountain Services of Texas

📍 Del Rio, TX

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Chalk Mountain is hiring experienced Class A CDL Truck Drivers in West Texas! Earn Top Hourly Pay Driving for The Industry's #1 Oilfield Trucking Job. $3,000 Sign-On Bonus Chalk Mountain Drivers can ...

9. CDL Truck Driver - Flexible Home Time - Average $75-$85k + Sign-On

🏛️ Werner - Company Driver

📍 Del Rio, TX

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Werner is Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers Multiple Route Options - Recent CDL Grads Welcome! $1,200 Guaranteed Weekly Pay - Top Performers Earn $80k+ per Year Just Announced: Brand New Pay Increase ...

10. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Start at $70k-$90k/Year + $5k Sign-On

🏛️ Pacific Shipping

📍 Del Rio, TX

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Truck Drivers! Home Weekly - Earn Up to $90,000 Yearly - $5,000 Sign-On Bonus Pay & Benefits: * Start from $70,000 to $90,000 per year base * $5,000 Sign-On Bonus (paid quarterly