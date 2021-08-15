Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlantic, VA

Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Atlantic

Posted by 
Atlantic Dispatch
Atlantic Dispatch
 7 days ago

(ATLANTIC, VA) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Atlantic.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Atlantic:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UOCap_0bSODdVO00

1. Lease Purchase Truck Driving Job in Fruitland, MD

🏛️ Hiring Drivers Now

📍 Fruitland, MD

💰 $4,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description : Lease Purchase Truck Driver Job - Fruitland, Maryland CDL-A Truck Driver - LEASE PURCHASE OPPORTUNITY Have you ever dreamed of owning your truck and being your own boss? Come experience ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Entry Level- Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Life Insurance

📍 Salisbury, MD

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Food and Beverage Director

🏛️ Indigo Golf Partners

📍 Greenbackville, VA

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Captain's Cove Golf & Yacht Club The Food and Beverage Director is a key member of the management team and is directly responsible for the oversight of all food & beverage service at the property

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/15/2021, Top Pay, Great Benefits

🏛️ U.S. Xpress (Combo)

📍 Oak Hall, VA

💰 $165,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

U.S. XPRESS IS HIRING SOLO & TEAM DRIVERS Home Weekly or Daily Dedicated Routes Available Up to $12,000 in First Year Bonuses Apply Now! DEDICATED DRIVERS Opportunities may be available with SIGN-ON ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/15/2021, Earn Up to 55 CPM

🏛️ Dart - Company Driver

📍 Salisbury, MD

💰 $2,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A OTR Truck Drivers! Full Benefits - 99% No-Touch Freight Earn up to 55 CPM - Up to $2,400 Bi-Weekly Pay Guarantee Introducing our BRAND-NEW and improved pay package that ALL CDL-A OTR ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Oak Hall, VA

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Travel Nurse - RN - MS - Medical Surgical - $2033 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Onancock, VA

💰 $2,033 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking an experienced Medical Surgical Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Onancock, VA. Shift: 3x12 hr flex Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $2033 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $1,980 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Onancock, VA

💰 $1,980 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

MedPro Healthcare Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Onancock, Virginia. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start Date

Click Here to Apply Now

9. CDL-A Liquid Truck Drivers: Top Pay and Benefits, Sign on Bonus, Weekend Home Time

🏛️ Venezia Transport, Inc.

📍 Salisbury, MD

💰 $1,600 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Regional Liquid CDL-A Driver Weekend Home Time *** $3,000 SIGN ON BONUS *** - Call or Apply Today - (855) 436-0297 When you invest your time working for a carrier, they should be actively investing ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. CDL A Truck Driver

🏛️ Valley Proteins

📍 Salisbury, MD

💰 $1,300 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Would you benefit from a CDL Driver career where you will earn great pay, benefits, and bonuses while being home every night? If you are an experienced driver who is interested in having more home ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Atlantic Dispatch

Atlantic Dispatch

Atlantic, VA
16
Followers
228
Post
538
Views
ABOUT

With Atlantic Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Atlantic, VA
State
Virginia State
State
Maryland State
City
Oak Hall, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Nursing#Truck Drivers#Life Insurance#Cove Golf Yacht Club#Great Benefits#Solo Team#Home Weekly#Daily Dedicated Routes#Cpm#Bi Weekly#Cdl#Drivers Earn#Rn Med Surg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Hill

Pentagon orders civilian airlines to assist in Afghanistan evacuation

The Pentagon announced early Sunday that it has activated the Civil Reserve Air Fleet and is requesting assistance from commercial airlines with the evacuation of Afghanistan. American Airlines, Atlas Air, Delta Air Lines, Omni Air, Hawaiian Airlines and United Airlines will provide a total of 18 aircraft to support the evacuation of U.S. citizens and personnel, special immigrant visa applicants and other at-risk individuals from Afghanistan, the Department of Defense said in a statement. It added that it does not anticipate a "major impact" to commercial flights from the activation.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy