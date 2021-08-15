Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Atlantic

(ATLANTIC, VA) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Atlantic.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Atlantic:

1. Lease Purchase Truck Driving Job in Fruitland, MD

🏛️ Hiring Drivers Now

📍 Fruitland, MD

💰 $4,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description : Lease Purchase Truck Driver Job - Fruitland, Maryland CDL-A Truck Driver - LEASE PURCHASE OPPORTUNITY Have you ever dreamed of owning your truck and being your own boss? Come experience ...

2. Entry Level- Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Life Insurance

📍 Salisbury, MD

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

3. Food and Beverage Director

🏛️ Indigo Golf Partners

📍 Greenbackville, VA

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Captain's Cove Golf & Yacht Club The Food and Beverage Director is a key member of the management team and is directly responsible for the oversight of all food & beverage service at the property

4. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/15/2021, Top Pay, Great Benefits

🏛️ U.S. Xpress (Combo)

📍 Oak Hall, VA

💰 $165,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

U.S. XPRESS IS HIRING SOLO & TEAM DRIVERS Home Weekly or Daily Dedicated Routes Available Up to $12,000 in First Year Bonuses Apply Now! DEDICATED DRIVERS Opportunities may be available with SIGN-ON ...

5. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/15/2021, Earn Up to 55 CPM

🏛️ Dart - Company Driver

📍 Salisbury, MD

💰 $2,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A OTR Truck Drivers! Full Benefits - 99% No-Touch Freight Earn up to 55 CPM - Up to $2,400 Bi-Weekly Pay Guarantee Introducing our BRAND-NEW and improved pay package that ALL CDL-A OTR ...

6. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Oak Hall, VA

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

7. Travel Nurse - RN - MS - Medical Surgical - $2033 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Onancock, VA

💰 $2,033 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking an experienced Medical Surgical Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Onancock, VA. Shift: 3x12 hr flex Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $2033 ...

8. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $1,980 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Onancock, VA

💰 $1,980 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

MedPro Healthcare Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Onancock, Virginia. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start Date

9. CDL-A Liquid Truck Drivers: Top Pay and Benefits, Sign on Bonus, Weekend Home Time

🏛️ Venezia Transport, Inc.

📍 Salisbury, MD

💰 $1,600 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Regional Liquid CDL-A Driver Weekend Home Time *** $3,000 SIGN ON BONUS *** - Call or Apply Today - (855) 436-0297 When you invest your time working for a carrier, they should be actively investing ...

10. CDL A Truck Driver

🏛️ Valley Proteins

📍 Salisbury, MD

💰 $1,300 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Would you benefit from a CDL Driver career where you will earn great pay, benefits, and bonuses while being home every night? If you are an experienced driver who is interested in having more home ...