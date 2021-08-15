Cancel
Perry, FL

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Perry

Perry News Alert
 7 days ago

(PERRY, FL) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Perry companies are hiring.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Perry:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ToBeE_0bSODccf00

1. Travel Nurse RN - Progressive Care Unit - $2,629 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Perry, FL

💰 $2,629 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Aequor Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN Progressive Care Unit for a travel nursing job in Perry, Florida. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Progressive Care Unit * Discipline: RN * ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Perry, FL

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. CDLA Flatbed Driver - Choose Your Route Type

🏛️ Cardinal Logistics

📍 Perry, FL

💰 $99,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

HIRING COMPANY DRIVERS MAKE $75K - $99K WITH MULTIPLE ROUTE OPTIONS TO CHOOSE FROM! WE HAVE AN OPTION THAT WILL FIT YOUR LIFESTYLE. TALK WITH A RECRUITER TODAY! Call Us Now At (833) 667-1025

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Strength Life Insurance

📍 Perry, FL

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. General Manager

🏛️ Burger King - Carolina Franchise Holdings

📍 Perry, FL

💰 $41,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

"CLICK HERE TO APPLY -> " We are looking for a Restaurant General Manager that wants the opportunity to develop their professional & leadership skills, make an impact in their local community, and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Arby's General Manager

🏛️ Fast Track Foods

📍 Monticello, FL

💰 $65,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

In a world full of quick service options, Arby's is seeking to be different and better. We want to be different for our customers and different for our employees. When you work at Arby's, it will be ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Wendy's General manager

🏛️ Fast Track Foods

📍 Madison, FL

💰 $52,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Wendy's General Manager to join our team! You will be responsible for overseeing and coordinating the activities of the retail sales team. Responsibilities: * Supervise team of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Lanes Available - Earn Up to $100,000/Year

🏛️ C.R. England

📍 Perry, FL

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ per Year * Multiple lane/route types to choose from * Dedicated * Regional * National * Intermodal * Mexico * Become a mentor to ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. CDL Truck Driver - Flexible Home Time - Average $75-$85k + Sign-On

🏛️ Werner - Company Driver

📍 Perry, FL

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Werner is Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers Multiple Route Options - Recent CDL Grads Welcome! $1,200 Guaranteed Weekly Pay - Top Performers Earn $80k+ per Year Just Announced: Brand New Pay Increase ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. OTR CDL Class A Company Drivers

🏛️ Sharp Transport, Inc.

📍 Perry, FL

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OTR CDL Class A Company Drivers SHARP TRANSPORT A BETTER JOB A BETTER LIFE!! We are Hiring! New Wage Increase! Bonus Opportunities! Make $75K or more a year!! * Starting Pay up to 52 Cents Per Mile

Click Here to Apply Now

Perry, FL
ABOUT

With Perry News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

