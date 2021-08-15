Job alert: These jobs are open in Dayton

(DAYTON, TX) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Dayton companies are hiring.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Dayton:

1. Owner Operator Truck Driver/ Fleet Onwer

🏛️ Gold Mine Dispatch

📍 Houston, TX

💰 $6,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

About us Gold Mine Dispatch LLC is a full-service truck dispatching company that provides dispatch services for small to mid-sized trucking companies. We help to find the best loads with the highest ...

2. Salesforce CPQ Consultant, remote - $150k + stock with opportunity for career progression

🏛️ CPQ People

📍 Houston, TX

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This Salesforce partner company is looking for another Consultant to grow their team of CPQ specialists - could it be you? This company has been rated by Salesforce Account Managers as the No 1 ...

3. Sales Design Consultant

🏛️ Closet Factory of Houston

📍 Houston, TX

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Outside Sales ProfessionalCloset Factory in Houston, TX is actively seeking qualified and motivated sales professionals to join our growing team. As the leader in the Home Organization industry for ...

4. Crew Foreman

🏛️ Concrete Raising Corporation of Houston

📍 Houston, TX

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job description We are a small Concrete Services Company located near Hobby Airport servicing clients along the Gulf Coast. Check out our website - www.crc-houston.com - for more information We are ...

5. Counter Sales Associate

🏛️ Partners Personnel- Houston

📍 Humble, TX

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Seeking a Bilingual, English and Spanish Counter Sales, inside sales. Strong communication skills both In person and on phone... will also be responsible for quotes, answering phone, walk ins ...

6. Customer Service or Sales - Bilingual Spanish

🏛️ Progressive Casualty Insurance Company

📍 Houston, TX

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Join one of FORTUNE's 100 Best Companies to Work For! If you're a problem-solver with a passion for helping others, join our team as a bilingual customer service or inbound sales representative

7. Business Development Center Representative

🏛️ Foundation Automotive Corp

📍 Houston, TX

💰 $38,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job description Edit The Call Center Representative will be responsible to connect customers with buyers building and maintaining that relationship and acting as the liaison between parties

8. Office Professional

🏛️ Tom James Company

📍 Houston, TX

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Office Professional (Temp to HIRE) General Description Do you remember what you were you wearing when you started your first job or attended your best friend's wedding? Did your outfit look as good ...

9. Owner Operator Truck Driver

🏛️ Yah's Way Trans LLC

📍 Houston, TX

💰 $203,991 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job details Salary $180,591 - $203,991 a year Job Type Full-time Number of hires for this role 10+ Qualifications Commercial Driving: 5 years (Required) Driving: 5 years (Preferred) CDL A (Preferred ...

10. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/15/2021, Top Pay, Great Benefits

🏛️ U.S. Xpress (Combo)

📍 Mont Belvieu, TX

💰 $165,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

U.S. XPRESS IS HIRING SOLO & TEAM DRIVERS Home Weekly or Daily Dedicated Routes Available Up to $12,000 in First Year Bonuses Apply Now! DEDICATED DRIVERS Opportunities may be available with SIGN-ON ...