Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stanberry, MO

Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Stanberry

Posted by 
Stanberry Dispatch
Stanberry Dispatch
 7 days ago

(STANBERRY, MO) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Stanberry.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Stanberry:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42APJU_0bSODY2d00

1. Travel CT Technologist - COVID19 - $1,875 per week

🏛️ Med Travelers

📍 Maryville, MO

💰 $1,875 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking a travel CT Technologist for a travel job in Maryville, Missouri. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: CT Technologist * Discipline: Allied Health Professional * Start ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Security Officer Maryville, MO

🏛️ Securitas Security Services

📍 Maryville, MO

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Security Officer *Entry level! Apply today for immediate consideration!* As a Security Officer with Securitas you will be responsible for the security and safety of property and personnel. You will ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Retail Team Member

🏛️ Orscheln Industries

📍 Maryville, MO

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Orscheln Farm and Home is an essential business looking for amazing Team Members...Apply Today! Individuals must be committed to exemplary customer service. Responsible for a variety of duties: sales ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Local Coordinator for Student Exchange Program

🏛️ Greenheart Exchange

📍 Maryville, MO

💰 $30,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

By becoming a Greenheart Exchange Local Coordinator, you have the opportunity to change the world by bringing cultural exchange to your community. Local Coordinators are independent contractors who ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Building Engineer

🏛️ TJ PROPERTY SERVICES, LLC

📍 Denver, MO

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are a 15 year plus building engineering company looking for a full time engineer with 2 or more years experience in/ with BAS controls, EAP certified in refrigerants others certifications welcome ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. CDL-A Company Truck Driver Job - Home Weekly!

🏛️ Hill Brothers Transportation

📍 Maryville, MO

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Come Join The Hill Bros Family And Get Home Weekly! Hill Bros. is now seeking CDL-A truck drivers for opportunities offering high starting pay rates, weekly home time, and loads of great benefits. We ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Dedicated Lane Earn over $70,000 Home Every Other Day & Weekends

🏛️ CWT- Driver Advocates

📍 Bethany, MO

💰 $70,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Dedicated Lane Earn over $70,000 Home Every Other Day & Weekends Apply Online Below or Give Us a Call Today: 866 WIDE TURNS (866-943-3887) Great pay and Great Hometime! Life on the road can be ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Work At Home Bilingual Retention Account Executive

🏛️ DISH

📍 Maryville, MO

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Maryville, MO

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Travel Sonography Technician - COVID19 - $1,925 per week

🏛️ Club Staffing

📍 Maryville, MO

💰 $1,925 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Club Staffing is seeking a travel Sonography Technician for a travel job in Maryville, Missouri. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Sonography Technician * Discipline: Allied Health ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Stanberry Dispatch

Stanberry Dispatch

Stanberry, MO
33
Followers
186
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Stanberry Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Maryville, MO
City
Stanberry, MO
State
Missouri State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unemployment#Med Travelers Maryville#Retail Team#Orscheln Farm And Home#Llc Denver#Bas#Eap#Cdl A#Hill Brothers#Hill Bros#Great Hometime#Al#Sc#Sd#Ut#Spanish#Az Co#Club Staffing Maryville#Sonography Technician
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Hill

Pentagon orders civilian airlines to assist in Afghanistan evacuation

The Pentagon announced early Sunday that it has activated the Civil Reserve Air Fleet and is requesting assistance from commercial airlines with the evacuation of Afghanistan. American Airlines, Atlas Air, Delta Air Lines, Omni Air, Hawaiian Airlines and United Airlines will provide a total of 18 aircraft to support the evacuation of U.S. citizens and personnel, special immigrant visa applicants and other at-risk individuals from Afghanistan, the Department of Defense said in a statement. It added that it does not anticipate a "major impact" to commercial flights from the activation.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy