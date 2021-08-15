Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Stanberry

(STANBERRY, MO) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Stanberry.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Stanberry:

1. Travel CT Technologist - COVID19 - $1,875 per week

🏛️ Med Travelers

📍 Maryville, MO

💰 $1,875 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking a travel CT Technologist for a travel job in Maryville, Missouri. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: CT Technologist * Discipline: Allied Health Professional * Start ...

2. Security Officer Maryville, MO

🏛️ Securitas Security Services

📍 Maryville, MO

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Security Officer *Entry level! Apply today for immediate consideration!* As a Security Officer with Securitas you will be responsible for the security and safety of property and personnel. You will ...

3. Retail Team Member

🏛️ Orscheln Industries

📍 Maryville, MO

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Orscheln Farm and Home is an essential business looking for amazing Team Members...Apply Today! Individuals must be committed to exemplary customer service. Responsible for a variety of duties: sales ...

4. Local Coordinator for Student Exchange Program

🏛️ Greenheart Exchange

📍 Maryville, MO

💰 $30,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

By becoming a Greenheart Exchange Local Coordinator, you have the opportunity to change the world by bringing cultural exchange to your community. Local Coordinators are independent contractors who ...

5. Building Engineer

🏛️ TJ PROPERTY SERVICES, LLC

📍 Denver, MO

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are a 15 year plus building engineering company looking for a full time engineer with 2 or more years experience in/ with BAS controls, EAP certified in refrigerants others certifications welcome ...

6. CDL-A Company Truck Driver Job - Home Weekly!

🏛️ Hill Brothers Transportation

📍 Maryville, MO

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Come Join The Hill Bros Family And Get Home Weekly! Hill Bros. is now seeking CDL-A truck drivers for opportunities offering high starting pay rates, weekly home time, and loads of great benefits. We ...

7. Dedicated Lane Earn over $70,000 Home Every Other Day & Weekends

🏛️ CWT- Driver Advocates

📍 Bethany, MO

💰 $70,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Dedicated Lane Earn over $70,000 Home Every Other Day & Weekends Apply Online Below or Give Us a Call Today: 866 WIDE TURNS (866-943-3887) Great pay and Great Hometime! Life on the road can be ...

8. Work At Home Bilingual Retention Account Executive

🏛️ DISH

📍 Maryville, MO

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

9. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Maryville, MO

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

10. Travel Sonography Technician - COVID19 - $1,925 per week

🏛️ Club Staffing

📍 Maryville, MO

💰 $1,925 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Club Staffing is seeking a travel Sonography Technician for a travel job in Maryville, Missouri. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Sonography Technician * Discipline: Allied Health ...